The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee parties will field candidates in the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

In announcements made by both parties, candidates interested in the race should submit their applications.

“The Jubilee Party hereby gives notice to members of the upcoming by-elections for the County Governor, Nairobi City County. Members interested in the position are required to submit their applications by the close of business tomorrow,” said a statement from Jubilee.

ODM’s National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma also called on interested candidates to submit their applications to the party headquarters by noon, on Monday 28th December.

“Nairobi gubernatorial seat is vacant, and we welcome applications for the seat...” ODM tweeted.

This comes a mid reports that Jubilee and ODM were in talks to field one candidate for the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election, courtesy of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.