ODM candidate for the Msambweni by-election Omar Boga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Mr Boga was hospitalized at Mombasa Hospital for three days after testing positive for the deadly virus.

"Covid-19 is real and hospitals are full so admission is almost impossible. I'm doing fine but I can't interact with my family as I'm locked in a room," said who spoke to Nation.

He is currently in self isolation at his home.

This comes a few weeks after Omar Idd Boga trounced his closest challenger Eng. Nicholas Zani to clinch the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s nomination for the upcoming Msambweni By-election.

Boga has also served as the ODM Party’s Secretary General in Kwale County.