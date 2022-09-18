RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ODM chairman John Mbadi protests, claims Azimio has shortchanged him

Charles Ouma

Mbadi revealed that he was asked to drop his gubernatorial bid in exchange for the position, only to be snubbed

John Mbadi
John Mbadi

Orange Democratic Movement chairman John Mbadi now claims that he was shortchanged by Azimio One Kenya coalition in its choice of parliamentary leadership.

The nominated MP revealed that the coalition reneged on an initial agreement that had him as the coalition’s Majority Leader in the national assembly.

According to Mbadi, dropping him was unfair as the same principals who dropped him are the same people who prevailed upon him to drop his Homa Bay gubernatorial bid in favour of Gladys Wanga, promising him the slot in return only to shortchange him.

The lawmaker noted that despite the vast experience and impressive track record he has, he was snubbed simply because he is a nominated MP.

"I was asked to shelve my gubernatorial ambition which I did. It will be unfair to deny the opportunity on the basis that I am nominated. I have a track record as a Minority Leader," Mbadi protested in a statement to NTV.

File image of Raila Odinga (C) meeting Gladys Wanga and John Mbadi at Capitol Hill when the ODM chairman dropped his bid and endorsed Wanga
The position was given to Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi who will be deputized by Robert Mbui of Wiper party.

House leadership nominees proved to be a hard nut to crack for Azimio with reports of a standoff as the various constituent parties battled for the few slots.

A deal; was eventually reached with the slots shared among Jubilee, ODM and Wiper party, but not all individuals were impressed, Mbadi being one of them.

While unveiling the lineup after the coalition’s Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi, Azimio leader Raila Odinga prevailed upon those who had failed to land slots to accept the outcome and await future opportunities.

"It can only go to one person at a time. If you don't have it today you will have it tomorrow but be part of the team.

"I know that people want to be members of this committee or chairman and majority leaders. If you don't get it, that is not the end of the world," explained Odinga.

Azimio house leadership nominees

Leader of the majority in the National Assembly- Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi.

Deputy leader of the majority in the National Assembly-Robert Mbui of Wiper party.

Majority whip- Suna East lawmaker, Junet Mohamed.

Deputy Majority whip- Nominated MP, Sabina Chege.

In the Senate where Azimio has 23 elected Senators while Kenya Kwanza has 24, the coalition settled on Kilifi’s Stewart Madzayo as the leader of minority.

Isiolo County senator Fatuma Dullo will be the minority whip in the Senate, deputized by Nairobi’s Edwin Sifuna.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

