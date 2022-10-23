RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ODM Communications Director Twitter account hacked

Amos Robi

This is the second time Etale is being hacked after losing his first account to unknown hackers

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale
ODM Communications Director Philip Etale

The Orange Democratic Movement party head of communications Philip Etale’s Twitter account has been hacked.

News of Etale’s account being hacked was shared by the ODM party official Twitter page where they told followers of Etale to treat the information of the account as malicious.

“Our Director of Communication Philip Etale’s Twitter account @EtalePhilip has reportedly been hacked by unknown persons. This happened less than thirty minutes ago. We urge Kenyans on Twitter and the general public to treat any information posted on the handle with contempt,” read the tweet by the ODM party.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Philip Etale
ODM leader Raila Odinga and Philip Etale ece-auto-gen

Etale while warning his followers about the hack said it was not the first time his account was being hacked as he has previously similarly lost another account.

“Dear friends, hackers have once again attacked my Twitter handle. I have lost it to unknown crooks. I am in the meantime working round the clock to see if I can recover it. I lost my first handle which had close to 600K followers under similar circumstances in 2014. To my followers, don’t respond to anything posted on the handle below. Thank you,” Etale said.

The update by Etale comes days after ODM leaders daughter Winnie Odinga made her way back to the platform days after she deactivated her account.

Announcing the return, she noted that her mentions were in shambles saying that people have been talking about her since she left the social media platform.

Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns
Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns Winnie Odinga during Azimio campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

Touching on an election campaign and an election day, the 32-year-old left a cryptic message that leaves many guessing and one which could be linked back to the online spat.

"Back on Twitter after some time and my mentions are in shambles. I see you've been talking. Just be knowing there's a whole different system between an election campaign and an election day. If I was handling the latter I'd be tweeting this from the wedding venue," she tweeted.

Winnie deactivated her account after a spat with lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

