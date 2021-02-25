The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has extended the deadline set for submissions of application by candidates who hope to fly the party's flag, in the 2022 General elections.

In a communication by the party's National Elections Board Chairperson, Catherine Mumma, the deadline that was set to expire on 26th February, has been extended to 31st March.

“Further to the notice of the National Elections Board (NEB) of 21st January 2021 calling for the submission of applications by individuals interested in consideration as the ODM Party presidential candidate for the 2022 general elections, this is to extend the deadline for the submission of applications from 26th of February 2021 to 31st March 2021,” said the statement.