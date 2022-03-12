Raila justifies 'madoadoa' sentiments following NCIC summons

While addressing a crowd during the campaign in Wajir, Raila had urged Wajir residents to support the Azimio La Umoja movement candidates only in the upcoming General Election set for August 9.

"Tunataka wote hapa Wajir wachaguliwe kwa Azimio. Tunataka hapa Wajir iwe Azimio zone. Hatutaki madoadoa hapa Wajir," Raila urged.

This is loosely translated to: “We want you to only elect candidates from the Azimio La Umoja. We want Wajir to be an Azimio zone. We don’t want any blemish in Wajir."

Raila defends himself over 'madoadoa' while in Kisumu

Raila has proceeded to defend his use of the 'madoadoa' slur while in Kisumu for his presidential election campaigns.

He said he was only urging locals in Wajir to elect aspirants seeking office under the Azimio la Umoja banner, and reject candidates not associated with the coalition.

In Mr Odinga’s defence was further clarification from Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo who said Raila’s remarks were different from those made by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Senior Counsel Amollo suggested that the word 'madoadoa' can be used to mean voting for only a certain party to have all county leaders elected from one party.

The legislator claims that Senator Linturi used the word to mean evicting people from a certain tribe from the Rift Valley region. He added that Raila’s lawyers will represent him before the NCIC to make clear the sentiments.

The term “Madoadoa” is considered hate speech according to a statement by NCIC Chairman Dr Samuel Kobia.

While summoning Odinga, Dr Kobia stressed that the NCIC is committed to curbing any form of hate speech, to ensure Kenya remains a stable, prosperous and cohesive nation.