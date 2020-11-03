ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has taken the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) crusade to West Pokot County hours after the Naivasha retreat.

In a tweet, the former Prime Minister said that he joined the Dini Ya Roho congregation in celebrating their 8th-anniversary of registration.

“Glad to have spent part of my day with the congregation at Dini Ya Roho Church in Tamugh, West Pokot County for the 8th-anniversary of their registration. I respect their adherence to God’s command on service to others as basis of Faith. May God see them through the years ahead” tweeted Raila Odinga.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga converged a meeting with Parliamentarians from both the Senate and the National Assembly to discuss and build consensus on the implementation of proposals contained in the Building Bridges Initiative report.

During the meeting, all legislators present agreed to support the BBI Report. At the same time Kenyatta and Odinga ruled out any changes to the BBI report ahead of its referendum scheduled for June next year.

According to Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, BBI will ensure that all Kenyans have access to the country’s shared prosperity.

“We have gathered here as Members of Parliament numbering nearly 300 from the National assembly and Senate to express our unequivocal support for the BBI…One of the methods that this will be achieved is by increasing the minimum amount of shareable revenue to the Counties from 15 percent to 35 percent,” said the Siaya Senator.

On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto took a jibe at the BBI proponents saying no one can unite Kenya using divisive ways, and that leaders need to find ways of accommodating divergent views.

“We should find a mechanism to bring together all divergent views on the Building Bridges Initiative report. It is possible for us to agree on the contentious issues therein so that we can move the country forward. We cannot unite Kenya through divisive tactics,” tweeted DP Ruto.