ODM party leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto just hours after police dispersed the DP's harambee meeting in Nyamira County.

While speaking from Chungwa House, the former Prime Minister criticized the DP's "hustler" platform stating that it is not working to empower the youth.

The AU envoy took issue with the DP's wheelbarrow donations saying that they are pointless if the youth have nowhere to work with them.

"Wheelbarrow unapatia kijana na hujamuonyesha pa kujenga, kijana anaishi mtaani yeye sio mwanakandarasi, atafanya nini na wheelbarrow?

"Unajiita hustler, sisi ndio tunajua mambo ya ukombozi. Harakati ya ukombozi wa pili tulifanya bila ya kusaidiwa na watu wengine. WaKenya walipoteza maisha kwa kuleta ukombozi wa pili. Wengi walilala kule gerezani. Tunajua wakombozi ni kina nani. Tunajua wale waliokuwa wanazuia ukombozi. Nani hajui YK92? Na hao sasa ndio wanakuja kutekeleza ukombizi? Ukombozi hauwezi kuletwa na unafiki," the former PM stated.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga during a meeting at Chungwa House

Tanga Tanga MPs

Soon after the Nyamira event was disrupted, Tanga Tanga MPs launched an online assault against state organs claiming that they were being misused.