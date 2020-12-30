Suba South MP and ODM Chairman John Mbadi has dared Deputy President William Ruto to field a candidate in upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

Speaking in Suna West, Mbadi said that DP Ruto should prove his political might by fielding a candidate in the upcoming by-election.

The legislator argued that Ruto and his allies have been bragging that they won against ODM during the recently concluded Msambweni parliamentary seat by-election yet the winner was an independent candidate.

He added that ODM is ready to prove the DP wrong if he attempts to field a candidate in Nairobi gubernatorial by-election. Adding that the popularity of a party is not determined by a by-election.

Minority Leader John Mbadi

“Don't be over-excited with the win in Msambweni taken by an independent candidate who is not even your candidate. If you (Ruto) are man enough and feel you are popular by the win in Msambweni the field a candidate in Nairobi for governor seat and mention your party…" said John Mbadi.

The Nairobi by-election is slated for February 18, 2021 with IEBC having received the list of aspirants who intend to contest for the seat.

Former Dagoretti South MP Denis Waweru and Agnes Kagure have expressed interest in the seat as Jubilee candidates.

On Monday, Thirdway Alliance Kenya unveiled Miguna Miguna as its candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

“…It is therefore a great honor for Thirdway Alliance Kenya, to unveil Dr. Miguna Miguna as its Candidate for this by-election. Thirdway Alliance Kenya and Dr. Miguna share a common belief that Nairobi and indeed the republic of Kenya, can no longer be entrusted in the hands of corrosive cartel of plunderers and a criminal enterprise” read part of the statement signed by Party Chairman Miruru Waweru.