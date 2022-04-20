Corruption cases not a priority now - DPP Haji's office reveals

In a statement seen by this writer, the National Prosecuting Authority revealed that while the fight against corruption remains a strategic focus, it is not a priority for the next three months.

"The ODPP would like to clarify that the office intends to prioritize election-related offenses, SGBV, Terrorism, and Terrorism Financing ahead of the upcoming general elections," read the statement in part.

The ODPP went on to further explain the reason behind the move stating, "prioritization enables the ODPP to devote resources, time, and funds to cases that will have a direct bearing on the election of leaders on August 9, 2022."

The Noordin Haji led office also revealed that prosecution does not bar a person from seeking public office only conviction. "It is important to note that the law only stops those convicted for more than 6 months from seeking elections, not their prosecution."

Petty offenders

The statement comes barely a week after Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga castigated the judicial system for prioritising the arrest of petty offenders instead of going after high-profile persons facing corruption charges.

The ODM party leader was referring to the cases of one Alvin Linus Chivondo and Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa.

Chivondo was sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing foodstuffs worth Sh3,165 at a local supermarket.

On the other hand, the Mombasa Law court postponed a Sh19 million graft case against Jumwa to allow her to concentrate on the campaign for the Kilifi governor’s seat.

The ODPP noted that it will be upon the electorate to sieve through the list of political candidates and vote in trustworthy leaders as enshrined in Chapter six of the constitution.