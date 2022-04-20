RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Corruption cases not a priority now - DPP Haji's office reveals

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

ODPP stated that corruption cases will take a back-burner to focus on elections

DPP Noordin Haji during a past meeting
DPP Noordin Haji during a past meeting

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has revealed that corruption cases will take a back-burner for the next couple of months as the country gears up towards the August General Election.

In a statement seen by this writer, the National Prosecuting Authority revealed that while the fight against corruption remains a strategic focus, it is not a priority for the next three months.

"The ODPP would like to clarify that the office intends to prioritize election-related offenses, SGBV, Terrorism, and Terrorism Financing ahead of the upcoming general elections," read the statement in part.

The ODPP went on to further explain the reason behind the move stating, "prioritization enables the ODPP to devote resources, time, and funds to cases that will have a direct bearing on the election of leaders on August 9, 2022."

The Noordin Haji led office also revealed that prosecution does not bar a person from seeking public office only conviction. "It is important to note that the law only stops those convicted for more than 6 months from seeking elections, not their prosecution."

Petty offenders

The statement comes barely a week after Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga castigated the judicial system for prioritising the arrest of petty offenders instead of going after high-profile persons facing corruption charges.

The ODM party leader was referring to the cases of one Alvin Linus Chivondo and Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa.

Chivondo was sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing foodstuffs worth Sh3,165 at a local supermarket.

Alvin Linus Chivondo has been sentenced to one year in prison or pay Sh100,000 fine for shoplifting at Naivas supermarket. (PHOTO by Dennis Onsongo, Nation.Africa)
On the other hand, the Mombasa Law court postponed a Sh19 million graft case against Jumwa to allow her to concentrate on the campaign for the Kilifi governor’s seat.

The ODPP noted that it will be upon the electorate to sieve through the list of political candidates and vote in trustworthy leaders as enshrined in Chapter six of the constitution.

"Voters can look at those whose cases are still being investigated, currently in court, and those named by the EACC to make informed decisions about the caliber of leaders they elect to office," the statement concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai

