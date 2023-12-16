Caution issued after arrest of man impersonating Supreme Court judge & collecting bribes

The suspect identified as Oduor Leakey Amolloh was arraigned in court and accused of impersonating the Supreme Court judge and soliciting for bribes from members of the public, claiming to wield immense influence and capable of influencing employment in government institutions.

The suspect’s dealings were brought to light when Justice William Ouko received a message on November 24, 2023 that a man impersonating him was going about collecting bribes using a mobile phone number purporting to be that of the judge.

He made a report to the police with detectives swinging into action and smoking the suspect from his hideout in Migori on December 08, 2023.

"On 24th November 2023, Justice William Ouko, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya received information that a mobile number (withheld) purporting to be his mobile number was being used to defraud members of the public in the pretext that he could influence public employment. Using Justice Ouko's name he also solicited and received money from unsuspecting victims. The Judge made a report to the police and upon recording a statement, investigations commenced," Judiciary's Directorate of Public Affairs and Communications stated.

Detectives have since established that five people spread across the country are among the victims of Amollo.

The suspected is also reported to be operating fraud schemes in Nairobi, Kakamega and Migori where he has residences, with detectives requesting to hold the suspect for three more days to complete investigations.

"Investigations, according to one DCI officer's affidavit, have also indicated that the suspect has residences in the counties of Nairobi, Kakamega and Migori, from where he is suspected to be operating his fraudulent activities. Police sought court orders to enable them to search the residences to recover any exhibit that may be relevant to the ongoing investigations," added the statement.

Fake letters and caution to the public

The suspect was found with fake letter offering employment purported to be in the name of the Supreme Court Judge.

"Following an application, the Court gave an order that the Respondent be detained in the custody of the DCI for a final period of 3 days from today to allow them to conclude their investigations and also transport him to Kisumu where most of the crimes he allegedly committed happened. The Court directed the DCI to arraign him at Kisumu Law Courts on 19th December 2023," the Judiciary added.

In the wake of the arrest, the judiciary has cautioned the public that judges do not ask for favours of any nature or bribes.

