We have a lot of work ahead of us - Okiya Omtatah to Busia residents

Announcing his victory over Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Hillary Itela on Thursday, August 11, the people's defender as he is commonly referred to, thanked the people of Busia for electing him.

"Thank you Busia. I am deeply humbled by your immense support and overwhelming show of confidence. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am ready and excited to work for you. Thank you for this tremendous honor," he stated on social media.

Aside from Itela, the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) party leader beat Doris Wako who was vying on a Labour Party of Kenya ticket, United Democratic Alliance’s Amoo Oude, Wellington Emoru (independent), Braxwell Shiundu (Federal Party of Kenya), DAP-Kenya’s Kuchio Ongoma and Jubilee Party’s Isabella Masinde.

Who is Omtatah?

Omtatah has earned himself the acclaim of being Kenya’s most litigious man as he has filed some of the biggest public interest cases that have shaped the economy and political landscape.

The set to be sworn in senator before joining politics managed to take influential politicians as well as government entities to court and win despite his lack of resources. Some of the cases have led to him being arrested and in some instances, attacked.

In 2012 for example, when he filed a lawsuit demanding accountability in the procurement of biometric voter registration (BVR) kits for the 2013 General Elections, he was attacked after he denied to drop the case.