RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Obado and kids to appear in court again today

Cyprian Kimutai

Obado is charged alongside 15 others

[FILE] Migori Governor Obado, his four children and 11 other county staff and suppliers appear in court on August 27, 2020.
[FILE] Migori Governor Obado, his four children and 11 other county staff and suppliers appear in court on August 27, 2020.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado as well as his four children are among 16 people set to appear in the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Monday, August 22.

The 16 are charged with abuse of office, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public funds and money laundering in relation to Sh73 million paid by the Migori County Government.

According to court documents, the money was wired to various companies and subsequently to the Governor's children for payment of school fees in various universities abroad, acquisition of high end motor vehicles and purchase of a house in Loresho Ridge.

The case against the outgoing Governor was filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). EACC filed an application under a certificate of urgency claiming Obado’s luxury cars and property were obtained from proceeds of graft.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado during his court appearance on August 27, 2020
Migori Governor Okoth Obado during his court appearance on August 27, 2020 Migori Governor Okoth Obado during his court appearance on August 27, 2020 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Also set to appear in court today is former Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia and 19 others. They are charged with money laundering and unlawful acquisition of public property.

According to documents retrieved from the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, charges relate to irregular purchase of an Audit Vault by the Kenya National Audit Office at Sh100 million against the estimated cost of Sh18 million.

The latest graft cases come only hours after the National Treasury obtained Sh3 billion in revenue from forfeited assets, fines, and penalties.

The 2021/2022 financial year saw Treasury surpass their Sh2.2 billion target following the Governments decision to widen crackdown on corruption and law enforcement.

During that period numerous companies and business owners have been taken to court accused of fraud and money laundering.

READ: Treasury obtains Sh3B from corruption cases

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Obado and kids to appear in court again today

Obado and kids to appear in court again today

Why Ahmednasir won't defend Ruto's win at the Supreme Court

Why Ahmednasir won't defend Ruto's win at the Supreme Court

IEBC official who was shot on duty says Chebukati deserted him

IEBC official who was shot on duty says Chebukati deserted him

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals the last moments they shared

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals the last moments they shared

Ruto’s 1st promise to Mt Kenya as president-elect

Ruto’s 1st promise to Mt Kenya as president-elect

We have enough evidence on election rigging - Raila boldly declares

We have enough evidence on election rigging - Raila boldly declares

Ruto visits Uhuru’s backyard for the first thanksgiving service

Ruto visits Uhuru’s backyard for the first thanksgiving service

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Trending

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

A file photo of Raila Odinga alighting from a vehicle

Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win