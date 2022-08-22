Obado and kids to appear in court again today

The 16 are charged with abuse of office, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public funds and money laundering in relation to Sh73 million paid by the Migori County Government.

According to court documents, the money was wired to various companies and subsequently to the Governor's children for payment of school fees in various universities abroad, acquisition of high end motor vehicles and purchase of a house in Loresho Ridge.

The case against the outgoing Governor was filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). EACC filed an application under a certificate of urgency claiming Obado’s luxury cars and property were obtained from proceeds of graft.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado during his court appearance on August 27, 2020 Pulse Live Kenya

Also set to appear in court today is former Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia and 19 others. They are charged with money laundering and unlawful acquisition of public property.

According to documents retrieved from the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, charges relate to irregular purchase of an Audit Vault by the Kenya National Audit Office at Sh100 million against the estimated cost of Sh18 million.

Treasury obtains Sh3B from corruption cases

The latest graft cases come only hours after the National Treasury obtained Sh3 billion in revenue from forfeited assets, fines, and penalties.

The 2021/2022 financial year saw Treasury surpass their Sh2.2 billion target following the Governments decision to widen crackdown on corruption and law enforcement.