Olympic World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge wins the NN Mission Marathon

Olympic Marathon Champion, Eliud Kipchoge has again shown his athletics prowess by winning at the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, the Netherlands.
Kipchoge took the lead in a 2 hour, 4 minutes and 30 second win.
The race, which was due on April 11th had been earlier postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
This was Kipchoge's last marathon before he goes on to defend his Olympic title at Tokyo 2020 on 8th August, 2021.
