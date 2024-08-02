The sports category has moved to a new website.

Oscar Sudi reveals story behind his Sh16.6 million watch

Denis Mwangi

Oscar Sudi is one of the politicians with a penchant for the finer things in life

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has revealed the story behind his Ulysse Nardin Freak Phantom watch, a unique and unconventional timepiece that challenges traditional watch design.

The watch features a flying carrousel movement that rotates around its own axis to display the time, without the use of hands, dial, or crown.

Appearing on Oga Obinna’s show, Sudi disclosed that the timepiece was a gift from a powerful friend.

He mentioned that a former leader of a country, whose identity he chose not to disclose, gifted him two watches.

Sudi remarked that such items are made for people to wear and those who have the opportunity to enjoy them should not be victimised.

He also referenced a previous interview with former CS Kipchumba Murkomen, whose penchant for the finer things in life offended some Kenyans.

“Murkomen has been a lecturer, senator for two terms, and a CS for two years, and he said his watch is worth Sh900,000. Surely, what is Sh900,000?

"I know it's painful for those who go hungry, but these things were not made for animals. If you get an opportunity to get them, use it,” Sudi stated.

Discussing his source of wealth, the Kapseret MP said that besides his salary, he runs multiple ventures, including dairy farming, which earns him a tidy sum of Sh2 million every month.

He also owns an entertainment joint, which was targeted by protestors during the Finance Bill 2024 protests in June.

He disclosed that Timba XO, valued at Sh250 million, is almost ready for reopening.

In total, all his businesses employ nearly 1,500 people.

The display of wealth by politicians, including Sudi, has sparked anger among Kenyans, especially given the country's economic struggles.

Timba XO
Timba XO Timba XO Pulse Live Kenya

Many citizens are frustrated that while they face hardships, some government officials display lavish lifestyles and large sums of money.

Videos have circulated on social media showing politicians like Sudi reportedly giving away large amounts of cash.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has also made headlines for flaunting millions of shillings and luxury possessions.

This conspicuous display of wealth by political leaders has angered many Kenyans, particularly because so many are struggling to make ends meet.

