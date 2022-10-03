Otiende Amollo denounces freemansory after his business partner's revelations

High Court advocate Ambrose Rachier, a confessed member of the secret society, on Sunday evening, October 2, lifted the lid on freemasonry in Kenya during an interview with NTV.

In the interview, Racheir debunked myths associated with the society, clarifying that the movement was not a cult as widely perceived.

Even so, Otiende Amollo, a senior partner at Rachier & Amollo LLP, said that he did not wish to become a member of the society and had nothing to do with the movement.

“Interesting times! I have seen an interview by my law firm partner Ambrose Rachier on freemasonry! I am not and will never join freemasonry! Let it be known that the law firm of Rachier & Amollo LLP is not associated with the movement!” he said in a statement.

During the interview, Rachier said that recruitment into the society is purely by referral, to ensure the integrity of its members.

The Gor Mahia FC chairperson refuted claims of devil worship, unusual rituals and other stereotypical behaviour observed in many cults.

“We have Muslims in freemasonry, Christians, Buddhists and a few atheists, so there is no reference whatsoever to issues of devil worship, whoever the devil is,” he said.

Ambrose said that he has been a member of the secret society since 1994 and had witnessed the recruitment of many prominent people, including those in leadership positions.

“The craft of masonry is divided into three. You go in as a junior person, and then an apprentice, and then you become a fair craft person, and then you become a master,” he divulged.