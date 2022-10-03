RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Otiende Amollo denounces freemansory after his business partner's revelations

Denis Mwangi

Ambrose Rachier, a confessed member of the secret society, lifted the lid on freemasonry in Kenya

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo during a past political rally in August 2022
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo during a past political rally in August 2022

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has distanced himself from the Freemasons Society in Kenya after his partner at Rachier & Amollo LLP said he was a member of the society.

Recommended articles

High Court advocate Ambrose Rachier, a confessed member of the secret society, on Sunday evening, October 2, lifted the lid on freemasonry in Kenya during an interview with NTV.

In the interview, Racheir debunked myths associated with the society, clarifying that the movement was not a cult as widely perceived.

High Court advocate Ambrose Rachier speaking during a past event
High Court advocate Ambrose Rachier speaking during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Even so, Otiende Amollo, a senior partner at Rachier & Amollo LLP, said that he did not wish to become a member of the society and had nothing to do with the movement.

“Interesting times! I have seen an interview by my law firm partner Ambrose Rachier on freemasonry! I am not and will never join freemasonry! Let it be known that the law firm of Rachier & Amollo LLP is not associated with the movement!” he said in a statement.

During the interview, Rachier said that recruitment into the society is purely by referral, to ensure the integrity of its members.

The Gor Mahia FC chairperson refuted claims of devil worship, unusual rituals and other stereotypical behaviour observed in many cults.

READ: 20 US presidents who belonged to shadowy secret societies

We have Muslims in freemasonry, Christians, Buddhists and a few atheists, so there is no reference whatsoever to issues of devil worship, whoever the devil is,” he said.

Ambrose said that he has been a member of the secret society since 1994 and had witnessed the recruitment of many prominent people, including those in leadership positions.

The Freemasons Lodge in Nairobi was built in 1935
The Freemasons Lodge in Nairobi was built in 1935 Pulse Live Kenya

The craft of masonry is divided into three. You go in as a junior person, and then an apprentice, and then you become a fair craft person, and then you become a master,” he divulged.

He said the society’s main objective is charity work, refuting claims that the movement is only for the wealthy and powerful.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NTSA arrests 2 touts after dangerous acrobatic stunts on speeding matatu

NTSA arrests 2 touts after dangerous acrobatic stunts on speeding matatu

Otiende Amollo denounces freemansory after his business partner's revelations

Otiende Amollo denounces freemansory after his business partner's revelations

Oscar Sudi jokes about how Ruto snubbed him for CS position [Video]

Oscar Sudi jokes about how Ruto snubbed him for CS position [Video]

Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

CBK clashes with Gachagua over remarks on currency shortage

CBK clashes with Gachagua over remarks on currency shortage

Moses Kuria makes major move after nomination for Cabinet Secretary

Moses Kuria makes major move after nomination for Cabinet Secretary

Inside the plans for Miguna Miguna's grand homecoming

Inside the plans for Miguna Miguna's grand homecoming

Two doctors surrender land they bought in 2017 to government

Two doctors surrender land they bought in 2017 to government

Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Treasury CS Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula and Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Muchogu

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead