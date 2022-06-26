Azimio politician and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo on Saturday posted a photo of himself together with Sports CS Amina Mohamed and members of his family spectating on the sidelines of the ongoing WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.
Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions
It's Cecilia for me - one of Otiende Amollo's followers remarked
Updating his followers on his experience at the Safari Rally, the Senior Counsel made mention that his son Rodney Abel Amollo is currently engaged, pointing out the happy couple in the photo he posted.
Rodney has been an Associate at Rachier & Amollo Advocates LLP since 2018 when he graduated from the Kenya School of Law and earned credentials as an Advocate of the High Court.
While Rodney is a bit popular on social media, he rarely posts details of his personal life online.
The proud father, SC Omollo has always shared photos of his children during key moments of their lives and to celebrate their achievements.
The Saturday photo, however, brought unexpected attention to his son's fiancée with a number of conservative Kenyans questioning her choice of dress.
Ladies fawn over Otiende Amollo's son, Rodney after photo with fiancée
A section of the Rarieda MP's followers, most of whom were women, took the opportunity to fawn over Rodney, complimenting his good looks.
A number of men also shot their shots at Cecilia, despite the confirmation that she is not available.
