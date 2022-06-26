Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Updating his followers on his experience at the Safari Rally, the Senior Counsel made mention that his son Rodney Abel Amollo is currently engaged, pointing out the happy couple in the photo he posted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rodney has been an Associate at Rachier & Amollo Advocates LLP since 2018 when he graduated from the Kenya School of Law and earned credentials as an Advocate of the High Court.

While Rodney is a bit popular on social media, he rarely posts details of his personal life online.

The proud father, SC Omollo has always shared photos of his children during key moments of their lives and to celebrate their achievements.

The Saturday photo, however, brought unexpected attention to his son's fiancée with a number of conservative Kenyans questioning her choice of dress.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ladies fawn over Otiende Amollo's son, Rodney after photo with fiancée

A section of the Rarieda MP's followers, most of whom were women, took the opportunity to fawn over Rodney, complimenting his good looks.