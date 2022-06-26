RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Miriam Mwende

It's Cecilia for me - one of Otiende Amollo's followers remarked

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law
Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law

Azimio politician and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo on Saturday posted a photo of himself together with Sports CS Amina Mohamed and members of his family spectating on the sidelines of the ongoing WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

Updating his followers on his experience at the Safari Rally, the Senior Counsel made mention that his son Rodney Abel Amollo is currently engaged, pointing out the happy couple in the photo he posted.

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law
Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law Pulse Live Kenya

Rodney has been an Associate at Rachier & Amollo Advocates LLP since 2018 when he graduated from the Kenya School of Law and earned credentials as an Advocate of the High Court.

While Rodney is a bit popular on social media, he rarely posts details of his personal life online.

The proud father, SC Omollo has always shared photos of his children during key moments of their lives and to celebrate their achievements.

The Saturday photo, however, brought unexpected attention to his son's fiancée with a number of conservative Kenyans questioning her choice of dress.

Comment posted on photo of Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo in Naivasha
Comment posted on photo of Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

A section of the Rarieda MP's followers, most of whom were women, took the opportunity to fawn over Rodney, complimenting his good looks.

A number of men also shot their shots at Cecilia, despite the confirmation that she is not available.

Miriam Mwende

