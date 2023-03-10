High School students cane parents to defend principal

According to reports, the parents were dissatisfied with the principal's performance and wanted to remove him from his position.

The students, however, did not support their parents' actions and decided to take matters into their own hands.

They physically assaulted their parents to teach them a lesson and discourage them from taking further actions against the principal.

Although no casualties have been reported, many parents were injured during the incident.

What is your take on students caning their own parents?

The news of students attacking their own parents has elicited mixed reactions from the public.

Chemical Ali commented that only students appreciate the value of a good teacher, while Evans Malande suggested that the attackers might not have been the students' actual parents but rather opponents of the principal.

Benah Kiosh, on the other hand, criticized the students' behavior, calling it the highest form of indiscipline and warning that they would be cursed for their actions.

Other incidents of parents protesting against teachers in Kenya

This incident is not an isolated one. In Kenya, incidents of teachers and parents protesting against school administrators have become increasingly common. For example, parents stormed Nyali Primary School on January 24 to protest the appointment of Toney Ogunga as the principal, alleging that he had been employed illegally.

