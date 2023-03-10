ADVERTISEMENT
High School students cane parents to defend principal

Fabian Simiyu

The parents were protesting against the newly posted teacher at the Homa Bay-based school

Students of Otok Secondary School have made headlines after they reportedly used canes to confront their parents, who were protesting against the newly appointed school principal.

According to reports, the parents were dissatisfied with the principal's performance and wanted to remove him from his position.

The students, however, did not support their parents' actions and decided to take matters into their own hands.

READ: Parents accused of killing teacher jailed

They physically assaulted their parents to teach them a lesson and discourage them from taking further actions against the principal.

Although no casualties have been reported, many parents were injured during the incident.

The news of students attacking their own parents has elicited mixed reactions from the public.

Chemical Ali commented that only students appreciate the value of a good teacher, while Evans Malande suggested that the attackers might not have been the students' actual parents but rather opponents of the principal.

READ: Gov't takes drastic action after headteacher was burned to death over poor KCPE results

Benah Kiosh, on the other hand, criticized the students' behavior, calling it the highest form of indiscipline and warning that they would be cursed for their actions.

This incident is not an isolated one. In Kenya, incidents of teachers and parents protesting against school administrators have become increasingly common. For example, parents stormed Nyali Primary School on January 24 to protest the appointment of Toney Ogunga as the principal, alleging that he had been employed illegally.

In another incident, teachers at Kapsayalel Primary School in Chepalungu, Bomet County were forced out by parents on September 8, 2022, who accused them of being lax and not delivering good results.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

