Kitui Governor Mama Charity Ngilu has reiterated that the quest to have a better Kenya is unstoppable.

Taking to Twitter, Ngilu who is one of the pioneer female governors in Kenya said that it was only after devolution that the people of her county (Kitui) started benefiting from an independent Kenya.

She went on to say that it is only devolution that Kenya will achieve regional equity, and that this is some she believes together with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Only post-devolution that the people of Kitui County started enjoying the fruits of an independent Kenya. Only through Devolution will all Kenyan regions achieve equality. Just like what I and @RailaOdinga believe, Our journey for a better Kenya is unstoppable!!” wrote Ngilu.

Governor Charity Ngilu has been at the forefront in championing for the allocation of more resources to the counties, through the Building Bridges Initiate (BBI) referendum.

The BBI recommends an increase of the allocation to the devolved units from the current 15 percent of the total budget to 35 percent of the total budget.