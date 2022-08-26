Hefty packages each outgoing governor will take home

The August 9 General Election saw Kenyans elect 37 new governors. Sixteen governors lost in the election, while 21 completed their second and final terms.

The outgoing governors are entitled to gratuity payments worth 31% of their annual basic pay for every year served.

All county hospitals ordered to shut down inpatient admissions, Council of Governors warns of collapse of County Governments Pulse Live Kenya

In 2017, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission set the governors’ pay at Sh924,000. Deputy governors take home Sh621,250 per month.

Each retiring governor will be paid Sh17.2 million in gratuity - a sum of money paid to an employee at the end of a period of employment.

On their part, retiring deputy governors will take home Sh11.55 million each.

Governors who have left after serving one term will gobble up Sh275.2 million, while their counterparts, who are retiring, will use Sh721.83 million.

Their deputies will enjoy a cumulative Sh278.88 million.

Some of the prominent politicians who lost in the August 9, election include Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia) Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), and James Nyoro (Kiambu).

Among those who completed their terms include Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gichu), Martin Wambora (Embu), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Wycliff Oparanya (Kakamega) and others.

SRC opposes additional perks for retiring governors

The SRC opposed a move by governors earlier this year to include additional benefits in their retirement package.

The county bosses argued that just like retired presidents, deputy presidents, chief justices and parliamentary speakers, they too deserve a monthly pension.

Retiring governors were seeking a monthly take-home of Sh739,200 and deputy governors Sh700,000.

SRC Chaiperson Lyn Cherop Mengich Pulse Live Kenya