Hefty packages each outgoing governor will take home

Denis Mwangi

Outgoing governors and their deputies will gobble up Sh1.3 billion in their send-off package

Retiring governors Alfred Mutua, Hassan Joho and Mwangi wa Iria
Retiring governors Alfred Mutua, Hassan Joho and Mwangi wa Iria

Following the swearing-in of the newly elected governors on August 25, the outgoing county bosses and their deputies can now retreat to a retirement funded by the taxpayers.

The August 9 General Election saw Kenyans elect 37 new governors. Sixteen governors lost in the election, while 21 completed their second and final terms.

The outgoing governors are entitled to gratuity payments worth 31% of their annual basic pay for every year served.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Wycliff Wangamati and Mwangi wa Iria
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Wycliff Wangamati and Mwangi wa Iria

In 2017, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission set the governors’ pay at Sh924,000. Deputy governors take home Sh621,250 per month.

Each retiring governor will be paid Sh17.2 million in gratuity - a sum of money paid to an employee at the end of a period of employment.

On their part, retiring deputy governors will take home Sh11.55 million each.

Governors who have left after serving one term will gobble up Sh275.2 million, while their counterparts, who are retiring, will use Sh721.83 million.

Their deputies will enjoy a cumulative Sh278.88 million.

READ: Sh20K airtime & other hefty salaries politicians will earn in next govt

Some of the prominent politicians who lost in the August 9, election include Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia) Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), and James Nyoro (Kiambu).

Among those who completed their terms include Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gichu), Martin Wambora (Embu), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Wycliff Oparanya (Kakamega) and others.

The SRC opposed a move by governors earlier this year to include additional benefits in their retirement package.

The county bosses argued that just like retired presidents, deputy presidents, chief justices and parliamentary speakers, they too deserve a monthly pension.

Retiring governors were seeking a monthly take-home of Sh739,200 and deputy governors Sh700,000.

SRC Chaiperson Lyn Cherop Mengich
SRC Chaiperson Lyn Cherop Mengich

They also pushed for additional perks such as a 3,000cc four-wheel-drive car, fuel allowance, a driver, a personal assistant and medical cover for local and overseas treatment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

