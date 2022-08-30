RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I now understood what Raila feels - Malala speaks after loss

Cyprian Kimutai

Malala garnered 159,508 votes

Outgoing Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala
Outgoing Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has indicated he now understands the pain Azimio One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga has felt for the number of times he has lost the Presidential election.

Speaking after Fernandes Odinga Barasa of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was declared the Kakamega governor-elect, Malala revealed that even though he feels dejected for losing, he is ready to move on.

"After the results were announced earlier today, I asked myself, if losing an election is this painful then how has Raila felt all along? The former Prime Minister has lost five elections but he still remains strong and determined. I personally appreciate him," he said.

Barasa, the governor-elect garnered 192,929 votes, followed closely by Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Malala with 159,508 votes. The third closest competitor was Cyrus Jirongo of UDP with 5,974 votes.

Outgoing Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala speaking after conceding the gubernatorial seat
READ: Governor Ndeti celebrates son's graduation from international school

Others were Michael Osundwa (Independent) garnered 1,146 votes, Samuel Omukoko of MDP 761 votes and Austin Opitso Otieno (Independent) got 761 votes and Suleiman Sumba of Kanu with 178 votes.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Barasa thanked the people of Kakamega for electing him as the second governor of the fourth largest county in terms of population.

"It was not an easy journey, as you all know, this election was supposed to be conducted on August 9, which was then postponed to August 23. IEBC then announced that the elections would actually take place on August 29, however my supporters did not give up," he said.

Barasa further thanked his party leader, Raila Odinga for the support. He reassured the Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate that he will not let his party down once he assumes office.

Kakamega governor-elect Fernandes Barasa
"The residents of Kakamega have demonstrated that our county is an Azimio county. They managed to elect-in 11 Members of Parliament (MP) out of the 13. We also have 48 Members of County Assembly out of 60," stated Barasa.

Barasa concluded his victory speech by appreciating his competitors as well as encouraged them to join forces in order to help the people of Kakamega.

"I want to appreciate all my competitors led by one, Cleophas Malala. They for sure gave us a run for their money. I want to welcome all my competitors to join me in serving the people of Kakamega," concluded Barasa.

Cyprian Kimutai

