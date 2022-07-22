Grade 6 learners to select preferred junior high schools in August

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced fixed dates for Grade 6 learners to select preferred junior high schools ahead of placement.
According to Magoha, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) will officially open the portal to be used in the exercise between August 15 and August 30, 2022.
"KNEC to open a portal from August 15-30 for Grade 6 learners to select Junior High schools in readiness for placement," said Education CS Magoha
Grade 6 pupils are to transition into Junior Secondary School (JSS) which is comprised of Grades 7, 8 and 9 after passing a national exam.
A total of 1,280,000 million learners are expected to select their schools of choice as they await their national exam slated for November 28 to November 30, 2022.
The Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) was launched in 2017 and it has faced numerous hurdles including facing petitions in court by parents and other prominent people among them Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi who wanted the court to stop the implementation of the new syllabus.
The Ministry of Education also upgraded infrastructure in some chosen primary schools that are set to host junior secondary school classes under CBC.
CS Magoha had assured Kenyans that the Ministry of Education is prepared to ensure that all the students in Grade 6 successfully transition to the next level with minimal or no challenge.
“I know you are still worried about the engagement process in terms of how the children are going to be placed. It is a work in progress. There shall not be any discrimination against any child, we shall still have affirmative action. But we are ready for a transition,” explained Magoha.
