Only survivor in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident reveals last moments before tragedy

Charles Ouma

She is the only survivor of the accident that claimed 18 lives

The only survivor in the Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident that claimed at least 18 lives has opened on the last minutes before tragedy struck on July 8.

Pamela Chae who is lucky to be alive addressed the press from her hospital bed, detailing that the accident could have been avoided had the driver of the ill-fated matatu observed traffic rules.

She recounted that the driver of the matatu attempted to overtake at a known blackspot but miscalculated and saw an oncoming lorry and tried to veer off the road to avert a head-on collision.

It was however too late as the matatu rammed into the oncoming trailer, killing at least 18 people.

“God has given me a second chance. The driver tried to veer off the road when he saw the incoming lorry but it was too late,” Chae stated in an interview with The Standard.

Chae was the only survivor in the crash that claimed the lives of seven other members of her Mgeno Pefa Church in Mwatate, who were travelling to Mombasa to attend a wedding.

Chae is admitted at Mariakani District Hospital where she is still recuperating but her four-year-old son who was also in the ill-fated matatu perished in the crash.

Chae’s husband was grateful that she survived crash that left her paralyzed and with multiple injuries in her limbs.

He added that he would inform her of the death of their son when she gets better.

“I’ve lost my son but I still thank God for saving my wife. She is still in pain and I do not know how she will handle the sad news.

"I’ll first find the body of my son which I’m told was collected from the scene before I decide when I will inform her," he stated.

