RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Trouble in Azimio as Kingi announces plans to exit coalition

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The exit will spell doom for Azimio La Umoja coalition

Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi
Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi

Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) has released a statement stating their desire to exit the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

Recommended articles

The statement addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties was made public by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, the party leader. However, the party failed to state the reason for their withdrawal.

"We confirm that Pamoja African Alliance vide it's letter dated 25th of April, 2022, has written to the Registrar Of Political Parties seeking to withdraw from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party for reasons stated therein," read the letter in part.

They also want to withdraw its signature from the coalition agreement deposited in March this year.

The revelations come only hours after parties associated with Azimio led by the Green Congress Party of Kenya (GCK) accused the party officials of "bullying" stating the small parties in the coalition have been disrespected and treated with contempt.

According to GCK Party Chairman, Hillary Alila, the "bigger parties" which include Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Wiper Party of treating them as "though they were children of a lesser God."

Green Congress Party of Kenya leader Martin Ogindo (centre) flanked by chairman Hillary Alila (second right) and other party members address the media during the unveiling of the GCK National Executive Council officials in Nairobi on March 19, 2022. (Photo by: Daily Nation)
Green Congress Party of Kenya leader Martin Ogindo (centre) flanked by chairman Hillary Alila (second right) and other party members address the media during the unveiling of the GCK National Executive Council officials in Nairobi on March 19, 2022. (Photo by: Daily Nation) Pulse Live Kenya

"We are in Azimio because we believe in the collective philosophy that the Right Honourable Raila Odinga is the best Kenyan to become our fifth President, but the likes of ODM and Jubilee are behaving as if we are not partners in the (Azimio) Coalition," Alila insisted.

GCK and PAA are among 23 other political parties that make up the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya denies signing Declaration for the Future of the Internet

Kenya denies signing "Declaration for the Future of the Internet”

Trouble in Azimio as Kingi announces plans to exit coalition

Trouble in Azimio as Kingi announces plans to exit coalition

No politics please during Kibaki's funeral - Archbishop Anyalo

No politics please during Kibaki's funeral - Archbishop Anyalo

Tanzania announce two days of national mourning for Kibaki

Tanzania announce two days of national mourning for Kibaki

Military precision: What to expect during Kibaki's funeral service

Military precision: What to expect during Kibaki's funeral service

Presidents, dignitaries jet in for Kibaki state funeral service

Presidents, dignitaries jet in for Kibaki state funeral service

Sicily Kariuki drops out of Nyandarua gubernatorial race, backs opponent

Sicily Kariuki drops out of Nyandarua gubernatorial race, backs opponent

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

IEBC hiring 418,000 Kenyans for election jobs, how to apply

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

Jalang'o and Bahati