Trouble in Azimio as Kingi announces plans to exit coalition

The statement addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties was made public by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, the party leader. However, the party failed to state the reason for their withdrawal.

"We confirm that Pamoja African Alliance vide it's letter dated 25th of April, 2022, has written to the Registrar Of Political Parties seeking to withdraw from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party for reasons stated therein," read the letter in part.

They also want to withdraw its signature from the coalition agreement deposited in March this year.

Wrangles at coalition

The revelations come only hours after parties associated with Azimio led by the Green Congress Party of Kenya (GCK) accused the party officials of "bullying" stating the small parties in the coalition have been disrespected and treated with contempt.

According to GCK Party Chairman, Hillary Alila, the "bigger parties" which include Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Wiper Party of treating them as "though they were children of a lesser God."

Pulse Live Kenya

"We are in Azimio because we believe in the collective philosophy that the Right Honourable Raila Odinga is the best Kenyan to become our fifth President, but the likes of ODM and Jubilee are behaving as if we are not partners in the (Azimio) Coalition," Alila insisted.