RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

"Honourable Babu Owino what did you just say?...I order you out of the chamber!" the speaker said

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker Muturi clashes with Babu Owino [Video]
Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker Muturi clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was forced to adjourn the house prematurely after drama unfolded on the floor of the house.

Recommended articles

Speaker Muturi cited Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s conduct as gross disorder after he refused to be ejected from the chambers.

The speaker and the MP got into a dispute as Wajir Women Rep Fatuma Gedi was addressing the house.

Gedi had been given an opportunity to substantiate her claims that Deputy President William Ruto had grabbed land in four counties, an allegation she first made on Tuesday.

Her speech was cut short when Muturi ordered the Embakasi East MP to leave the chambers over gross misconduct.

"Honourable Babu Owino what did you just say?...I order you out of the chamber!" the speaker said.

The Embakasi East MP, however, refused to comply, despite the National Assembly sergeant at arms begging him to do so.

ODM MPs also shielded Babu Owino from about six Parliament orderlies who had surrounded the former UoN student leader.

Take him out, let him leave the chamber…sergeant at arms...take him out,” Speaker Muturi said but his orders fell on deaf ears.

The stalemate caused the Speaker to adjourn the House till Tuesday, May 10, claiming that his instructions had been ignored.

It was not clear what Babu Owino said to Speaker Muturi to warrant him being thrown out of the house.

Speaking after the adjournment, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni asked the speaker to reveal what irked him about the MP's conduct.

"We never heard what he (Babu Owino) said. We wanted it said on record so that then we remain respectful to his direction.

"The speaker really needs to do a soul searching as to whether he has the capacity or the moral standing to guide us in the remaining days. He has actually shown the wrong example of leadership in this country. You cannot defect from the party that sponsored you and then continue arbitrating on matters," Kioni said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

Azimio coalition party gazetted, Uhuru & Raila listed as top leaders

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

UDA primaries: Female aspirant attacked, clothes torn in Mathare

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

UDA to relocate to newly acquired headquarters in Nairobi

UDA to relocate to newly acquired headquarters in Nairobi

Sonko comes to rescue of man jailed for stealing cooking oil & rice from Naivas

Sonko comes to rescue of man jailed for stealing cooking oil & rice from Naivas

Trending

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS George Magoha announces Form One students to report to school on May 3, 2022.

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

MC Jessy drops out of South Imenti MP race after striking deal with Ruto

DP Ruto convinces MC Jessy to drop his South Imenti Parliamentary bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara