Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Speaker Muturi cited Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s conduct as gross disorder after he refused to be ejected from the chambers.

The speaker and the MP got into a dispute as Wajir Women Rep Fatuma Gedi was addressing the house.

Gedi had been given an opportunity to substantiate her claims that Deputy President William Ruto had grabbed land in four counties, an allegation she first made on Tuesday.

Her speech was cut short when Muturi ordered the Embakasi East MP to leave the chambers over gross misconduct.

"Honourable Babu Owino what did you just say?...I order you out of the chamber!" the speaker said.

The Embakasi East MP, however, refused to comply, despite the National Assembly sergeant at arms begging him to do so.

ODM MPs also shielded Babu Owino from about six Parliament orderlies who had surrounded the former UoN student leader.

“Take him out, let him leave the chamber…sergeant at arms...take him out,” Speaker Muturi said but his orders fell on deaf ears.

The stalemate caused the Speaker to adjourn the House till Tuesday, May 10, claiming that his instructions had been ignored.

It was not clear what Babu Owino said to Speaker Muturi to warrant him being thrown out of the house.

Speaking after the adjournment, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni asked the speaker to reveal what irked him about the MP's conduct.

"We never heard what he (Babu Owino) said. We wanted it said on record so that then we remain respectful to his direction.