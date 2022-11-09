Parliament committee gives nod to nominated Inspector General of Police

The Committee of the National Assembly on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations jointly approved the nomination of Koome describing him as very qualified for the top position which was previously held by Hillary Mutyambai.

Koome now takes over from Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow who is serving temporarily.

During his vetting, Koome explained why he was the best fit for the position pointing out that he had been in public service for over three decades and had maintained a clean record.

Inspector General of Police nominee Japheth Koome Pulse Live Kenya

“The former DCI boss joined the service after me, the outgoing IG joined the service two years after me. At the time of his appointment, the former DCI boss had served 19 years yet I have served for 30 years. You can check my appraisals,” Koome said.

The former Nairobi Regional Police Commander vowed to deal with corruption within the police service if appointed to the position. Koome said a majority of the officers in the service were professional but there were a few rogue officers who stained the rest.

“I would like to state that 98 per cent of police officers are professional in their duties. However, we have a few rogue officers who are giving Kenya Police Service a bad name,” he told the committee.

Regarding the mental wellness of the officers, Koome said he was going to look into the affairs by establishing a directorate to deal with the mental affairs of officers.

“I will establish a directorate that will be headed by a senior officer in the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police to address the mental wellness of officers to ensure that any challenges that they may be facing while on duty are addressed,” said Koome.

