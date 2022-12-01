RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Parliament committee recommends suspension of 4 IEBC commissioners

Denis Mwangi

JLAC proposes that President William Ruto should suspend the Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has recommended the suspension of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioners who expressed dissatisfaction with the results announced by chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The Members of Parliament who attended the meeting on Thursday, December 1, resolved that the four- Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo - should pave way for the creation of a tribunal to probe their actions.

The committee recommends that the President suspend the four Commissioners herein pending the Tribunal verdict,” part of the report read.

The commissioners were accused of attempting to subvert the will of Kenyan voters in the presidential election results in August 2022.

The recommendations of the committee will be presented to the whole house for debate before being handed to President William Ruto.

The MPs also discussed the IEBC (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which proposed changes in the constitution of the IEBC selection panel.

More to follow…

Denis Mwangi

