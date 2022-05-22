RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Setback for Kenya Kwanza as Muturi's participation declared illegal

The tribunal said Muturi had not been in the party for at least a year to seek it's leadership

William Ruto and Justin Muturi
William Ruto and Justin Muturi

The Kenya Kwanza coalition has suffered a setback after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal declared the agreement with National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as null and void.

The tribunal not only declared his association with the Deputy President William Ruto led coalition as illegal but also his position as the Democratic Party leader.

According to the tribunal, Muturi’s entry to the Alliance was done despite protests from a section of members of his party.

“The purported coalition agreement entered into with the third interested party by the first respondent on behalf of the Democratic party of Kenya was done without the authority of the Democratic Party of Kenya and is null and void,” the tribunal ruled.

The petition disposing the National Assembly Speaker was filed by three of his party officials who said the Speaker forcefully declared himself the leader of the party despite opposition from members of the party.

Also read: Why I declined offer to deputize Ruto before Gachagua

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi Pulse Live Kenya

The tribunal supported Wambugu Nyamu, Daniel Munene and King'ori Choto who filed the petition arguing the national delegates conference that installed Muturi as the party leader was unprocedural which made his position null and void.

The tribunal further said Muturi did not meet the requirement to have been in the party for at least one year to be the party leader.

“That the appointment of the first respondent as the party leader for the Democratic Party of Kenya by the special National Delegates Conference on 20th February 2022, was unprocedural and is hereby declared null and void,” the tribunal’s Chairperson Jessica M’mbetsa stated.

The Democratic Party had agreed not to get into any political coalitions ahead of the August 9 polls.

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement
Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement Pulse Live Kenya

The ruling by the tribunal drags behind the Kenya Kwanza coalition which has mandated Muturi with leading the coalition’s campaigns in the Mt.Kenya East region alongside Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Beatrice Nkatha.

