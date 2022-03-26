RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Party hopping deadline forces Sonko to join Wiper

Thomas Bosire

Friday, March 25 was the deadline for party hopping and it saw aspirants fitting the last piece of a Jigsaw into various political parties

Wiper party leader Kalaonzo Musyoka with former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua as Mike Sonko and Kitui Senator
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko joined Wiper party as a life member following a meeting up with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other officials on Friday evening.

The delegation had earlier attended the burial of mother to former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua in Mutuini, Dagoretti South counstituency.

On March 10, 2022 the flamboyant politician had announced his exit from the ruling Jubilee party citing abandonment during his impeachment as one of the reasons for his displeasure.

He, however, extended appreciation the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party for sponsoring him while he served as Governor and wished them well in the upcoming polls.

Sonko has been keeping a low profile following his impeachment and only bounced back last year December to announce his bid to contest in the Nairobi gubernatorial election for a second time.

Jubilee party, which is affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja campaign, also reaped big as it received defectors seeking to contest for various seats via the party tickets. The notable politicians to decamp to the party were:-

Former Wiper deputy party leader David Musila who is seeking to vie for a gubernatorial post under the party. He will be facing it off with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who is defending her seat under her National Rainbow Coalition party (NARC).

Seventy-two-year-old Wambura Wa Maranga, who is seeking the Mathira constituency MP seat in Nyeri County.

She stated during the receiving of new members by Jubilee: “Mathira wants transformative leadership with a transformative agenda. I am the transformative leader with development ideas and I have endeared myself to the voters.”

Ol Kalao MP David Kiaraho was among the lot, as he moved from UDA to Jubilee, saying: “I took into consideration so many factors and I feel I will be able to serve my people to the best of my capacity when I am in the Jubilee party. That is why I am back in the fold.”

Other aspirants who pitched tent in Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party are; Esther Gathogo who is running for the National Assembly representative post for Ruiru, and former Tetu MP Ndungu Githinji.

Jeremiah Kioni, the Jubilee Secretary-General assured the aspirants that they had made a good choice as he received them at the party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

“Jubilee is a party for the whole country; it is also the party for Mount Kenya. So don’t lie to us and to Kenyans we know those parties are small windows meant to take people to UDA through the back door,” said Kioni.

He also added that by the end of Saturday, the Jubilee party will submit the list of all its aspirants to the Registrar of Political Parties as well as the list of its members.

Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

