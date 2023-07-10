The sports category has moved to a new website.

Pastor Kanyari builds pool inside church, christens it 'Bethesda' [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Victor Kanyari installs 'miraculous' water pool inside his church, claims healing powers

Pastor Kanyari directing one of his follower to wash her face and drink water from his newly built 'Bethsaida' pool
Pastor Kanyari directing one of his follower to wash her face and drink water from his newly built 'Bethsaida' pool

Controversial Kenyan pastor, Victor Kanyari, has once again made headlines with his unconventional practices.

This time, he has installed taps and a water pool at his Salvation Healing Ministry church.

In a video that has been making rounds online, Pastor Kanyari can be seen launching the well terming it Bethesda, and encouraging his followers to immerse themselves in the water and drink from it.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya
According to Pastor Kanyari, the water pool at his church is a miraculous pool that can heal all kinds of diseases and alleviate people's suffering.

He asserts that even drinking from the pool is safe and beneficial, as it possesses divine healing properties.

In the video, he can be heard advising one of his followers not to fear and to wash herself and drink from the well. He claims that by doing so, all her problems will vanish.

"Nawa kabisa, ukitaka hata oga ndani, don't fear. Kunywa ingine. Si unaskia nikisema ni kisima cha miujiza? Sasa shida zako zimeisha.

"[Wash your hands, you can even take abath if you so wish. Drink some of it as well. Now your problems are gone]," Kanyari instructed the young woman.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

The large water pool at Pastor Kanyari's church is now called Bethesda, after the biblical site associated with miracles performed by Jesus.

He believes that just as Jesus performed miracles at Bethesda, the water in his well can bring about miraculous healing and relief to those who immerse themselves in it.

Pastor Kanyari assured his followers that the water in the well has been procured from a reputable source and that he has prayed over it, infusing it with divine healing powers.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

He presents the water as a sacred element, capable of taking away the sufferings and ailments of those who seek its solace.

His faithful congregants can be seen milling around the 'holy well,' eagerly waiting for their turn to immerse themselves in the water, hoping for relief and divine intervention.

Pastor Victor Kanyari gained fame in 2014 when investigative journalist turned politician, Mohammed Ali, exposed him for allegedly conducting fake miracles to deceive and extort money from unsuspecting Kenyans.

Pastor Victor Kanyari giving sermon on TV
Pastor Victor Kanyari giving sermon on TV Pulse Live Kenya
Kanyari would dissolve potassium permanganate in water, giving it a purple color, and falsely claim that it could treat unknown diseases.

He would then ask his congregants to send him money, "Mbegu ya Sh310", in exchange for divine intervention and healing.

He pegged the specific amount of money on a Bible verse, Malachi 3:10, a scripture that provides instructions on giving a tithe to the church.

