Pastor Kanyari builds pool inside church, christens it ‘Bethesda’ [Video]

This time, he has installed taps and a water pool at his Salvation Healing Ministry church.

In a video that has been making rounds online, Pastor Kanyari can be seen launching the well terming it Bethesda, and encouraging his followers to immerse themselves in the water and drink from it.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanyari's pool of 'miraculous healing powers'

According to Pastor Kanyari, the water pool at his church is a miraculous pool that can heal all kinds of diseases and alleviate people's suffering.

He asserts that even drinking from the pool is safe and beneficial, as it possesses divine healing properties.

In the video, he can be heard advising one of his followers not to fear and to wash herself and drink from the well. He claims that by doing so, all her problems will vanish.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nawa kabisa, ukitaka hata oga ndani, don't fear. Kunywa ingine. Si unaskia nikisema ni kisima cha miujiza? Sasa shida zako zimeisha.

"[Wash your hands, you can even take abath if you so wish. Drink some of it as well. Now your problems are gone]," Kanyari instructed the young woman.

Pulse Live Kenya

Symbolic reference to Kanyari's Bethesda

The large water pool at Pastor Kanyari's church is now called Bethesda, after the biblical site associated with miracles performed by Jesus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes that just as Jesus performed miracles at Bethesda, the water in his well can bring about miraculous healing and relief to those who immerse themselves in it.

Kanyari presents the pool water as sacred element

Pastor Kanyari assured his followers that the water in the well has been procured from a reputable source and that he has prayed over it, infusing it with divine healing powers.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He presents the water as a sacred element, capable of taking away the sufferings and ailments of those who seek its solace.

His faithful congregants can be seen milling around the 'holy well,' eagerly waiting for their turn to immerse themselves in the water, hoping for relief and divine intervention.

How Pastor Kanyari shot to fame

Pastor Victor Kanyari gained fame in 2014 when investigative journalist turned politician, Mohammed Ali, exposed him for allegedly conducting fake miracles to deceive and extort money from unsuspecting Kenyans.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanyari would dissolve potassium permanganate in water, giving it a purple color, and falsely claim that it could treat unknown diseases.

He would then ask his congregants to send him money, "Mbegu ya Sh310", in exchange for divine intervention and healing.