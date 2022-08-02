RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Man pleads guilty to stealing 57 jerrycans of cooking oil from supermarket

Authors:

Irene Okere

He would walk in the supermarket as he target the cooking oils aisles

Patrick Andayi arraigned at the court
Patrick Andayi arraigned at the court

A man identified as Patrick Angote Andayi has pleaded guilty to shoplifting 57 jerrycans of five-liter cooking oil valued at Sh104,404 from Carrefour Supermarket at the Village Market in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

According to the court documents, Patrick stole the goods from June 5, 2022 to June 18, 2022.

While appearing before Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi in the Kibera Law Courts the suspect admitted to the theft charges.

Angote was detained after the security compliance officer set a trap for him following an audit he did at the supermarket and discovered some of the items were missing from the shelves.

Carrefour supermarket
Carrefour supermarket Carrefour supermarket Pulse Live Kenya

The CCTV footage checked by the security compliance allegedly revealed how Andayi often did his tricks when he visited the supermarket.

Andayi would walk in the supermarket as he target the cooking oils section, where he would shoplift and cover his trails by paying for other items.

Therefore, the security officers laid a trap and as he tried to exit the supermarket the guards hovered over him and demanded to check his bag as he tried to escape but was captured.

He was then ransacked, and two five-litre cooking oil jerrycans were found in his bag, leading to his arrest.

He was later escorted to his house in Ruaka where a thorough search was conducted and a number of stolen items were recovered.

Andayi further informed the police where he sold the cooking oil after shoplifting at the supermarket and police were able to retrieve the rest of the oil from the shopkeeper.

The case is expected to continue as the culprit awaits his verdict. Andayi will continue to be held at the Gigiri Police Station.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

3 towns red-zoned as gov't kicks off aerial surveillance ahead of elections

3 towns red-zoned as gov't kicks off aerial surveillance ahead of elections

Man pleads guilty to stealing 57 jerrycans of cooking oil from supermarket

Man pleads guilty to stealing 57 jerrycans of cooking oil from supermarket

IPSOS poll reveals why voters prefer Odinga over Ruto for president

IPSOS poll reveals why voters prefer Odinga over Ruto for president

Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

Ruto overcome with emotion while praying for elections

8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

8 suspects detained in relation to threatening leaflets in Uasin Gishu

Uhuru presides over floatation of Kenya's first locally built ship [Photos]

Uhuru presides over floatation of Kenya's first locally built ship [Photos]

CS Kagwe appoints Maryanne Kirubi to gov't institute

CS Kagwe appoints Maryanne Kirubi to gov't institute

Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close