Man pleads guilty to stealing 57 jerrycans of cooking oil from supermarket

According to the court documents, Patrick stole the goods from June 5, 2022 to June 18, 2022.

While appearing before Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi in the Kibera Law Courts the suspect admitted to the theft charges.

Angote was detained after the security compliance officer set a trap for him following an audit he did at the supermarket and discovered some of the items were missing from the shelves.

Carrefour supermarket Pulse Live Kenya

The CCTV footage checked by the security compliance allegedly revealed how Andayi often did his tricks when he visited the supermarket.

Andayi would walk in the supermarket as he target the cooking oils section, where he would shoplift and cover his trails by paying for other items.

Therefore, the security officers laid a trap and as he tried to exit the supermarket the guards hovered over him and demanded to check his bag as he tried to escape but was captured.

He was then ransacked, and two five-litre cooking oil jerrycans were found in his bag, leading to his arrest.

He was later escorted to his house in Ruaka where a thorough search was conducted and a number of stolen items were recovered.

Andayi further informed the police where he sold the cooking oil after shoplifting at the supermarket and police were able to retrieve the rest of the oil from the shopkeeper.