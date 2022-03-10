Ndichu twins saga: Paul out on bond while Eddie skips court

The two at the Kibera Law Courts were charged with assaulting Cheryl Murgor, Chelimo Murgor and Stephanie Murgor at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa road on the night of October 16-17, 2021.

Paul appearing before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa denied all the six charges. He was then released on a Sh100,000 bail. On the other hand, Eddie is set to take plea on March 21.

Eddie and Paul Ndichu’s controversy at Ole Sereni

The duo was accused of attacking clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

The news was first reported on Monday, October 18 by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare who shared footage showing the altercation.

Eddie and Paul who are twins have been put at the centre of the fight that also involved two other ladies.

One of the assailants in a white t-shirt can be seen vandalising a Volkswagen in the hotel before joining a scuffle between two ladies and a man in a black t-shirt.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a DM sent to both Boniface and Edgar.

Pulse Live could not confirm the identity of the two assailants in the video nor the victims. Neither Paul who was married to Grace Msalame nor Eddie who is Janet Mbugua’s husband have spoken on this matter.