Ndichu twins saga: Paul out on bond while Eddie skips court

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Paul was released on a Sh100,000 bail

Paul Mwaura Ndichu at a Kibera court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]
Paul Ndichu, was on Wednesday, March 9 officially charged with assault and malicious damage. His twin brother Eddie on the other hand was absent from the court because he did not get permission from his employer.

The two at the Kibera Law Courts were charged with assaulting Cheryl Murgor, Chelimo Murgor and Stephanie Murgor at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa road on the night of October 16-17, 2021.

Paul appearing before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa denied all the six charges. He was then released on a Sh100,000 bail. On the other hand, Eddie is set to take plea on March 21.

Eddie and Paul Ndichu’s controversy at Ole Sereni

The duo was accused of attacking clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

Snippet from CCTV footage of Eddie Ndichu, Paul Ndichu and Munira Hassan's incident with Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor.
Snippet from CCTV footage of Eddie Ndichu, Paul Ndichu and Munira Hassan's incident with Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor. Pulse Live Kenya

The news was first reported on Monday, October 18 by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare who shared footage showing the altercation.

Eddie and Paul who are twins have been put at the centre of the fight that also involved two other ladies.

One of the assailants in a white t-shirt can be seen vandalising a Volkswagen in the hotel before joining a scuffle between two ladies and a man in a black t-shirt.

Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a DM sent to both Boniface and Edgar.

Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, two women in viral video of Eddie and Paul Ndichu seek legal action against the Wapi Pay founders
Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, two women in viral video of Eddie and Paul Ndichu seek legal action against the Wapi Pay founders Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live could not confirm the identity of the two assailants in the video nor the victims. Neither Paul who was married to Grace Msalame nor Eddie who is Janet Mbugua’s husband have spoken on this matter.

There are also reports that Janet silently separated from Eddie some time back though no confirmation has been made.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

