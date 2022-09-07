Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cabinet Secretary's husband opens up on supporting Raila to save marriage [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Due to his wife’s involvement in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet, he found it difficult to publicly support William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting
President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Former government adviser Professor Peter Kagwanja has opened up on how he was able to prevent his family from breaking up by supporting the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Recommended articles

Kagwanja, spoke during a political show aired on KTN, saying that due to his wife’s involvement in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet he found it difficult to publicly support William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

He affirmed Ruto’s claim that many members of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance had no option but to support the movement.

Professor Peter Kagwanja
Professor Peter Kagwanja Pulse Live Kenya

“You should take this point by William Ruto that there were people in Azimio who were coerced, it is true. Some of us were in Azimio because we could not go to the opposition. I was with Muturi but my wife was in the Cabinet and I did not want to break my family because I’m in the opposition,” he said.

He then went on to criticise President Kenyatta’s administration, saying that if the current government continued Kenyans would have found themselves in predicaments similar to those that plagued the Moi era.

I don’t think there was freedom of choice and I was beginning to say that at the end of the regime, had Jubilee gotten another five years in power, we would have gone to the Moi era cryptocracy," Prof Kagwanja.

A cryptocracy is a form of government where the real leaders are hidden, or merely unknown.

Outgoing Energy CS Monica Juma is married to Professor Peter Kagwanja who is known as an intellectual and expert on security and governance.

Kagwanja is the founding President and Chief Executive of the Africa Policy Institute (API) and was one of the founders of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU).

As Juma's career continued to shine under President Kenyatta, her husband also become an insider in the Jubilee circles as one of the public intellectuals defending the government policy.

He was an emigre in South Africa between 2003 and 2008 and was in the team of experts that led to the creation of the African Union (AU) and its peace and security architecture.

Kagwanja also worked as a research associate with the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), working under Dr Willy Mutunga from 1996 to 2002.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto & Uhuru finally discuss presidential election outcome

Ruto & Uhuru finally discuss presidential election outcome

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Why Kalonzo has dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Why Kalonzo has dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Diana Chepkemoi narrates terrifying ordeal in Saudi Arabia after landing in JKIA

Diana Chepkemoi narrates terrifying ordeal in Saudi Arabia after landing in JKIA

Kenya aqcuires Sh1.4 Billion special boat [Photos]

Kenya aqcuires Sh1.4 Billion special boat [Photos]

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Azimio politicians pressure Uhuru to congratulate Ruto

Azimio politicians pressure Uhuru to congratulate Ruto

Kalonzo, Wetangula apply for National Assembly Speaker position

Kalonzo, Wetangula apply for National Assembly Speaker position

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

Advocate Julie Soweto at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition

Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits suspicious document showing Venezulean's name [Video]

File image of GSU officers on patrol

Police move officers, equipment & machinery ahead of Supreme Court verdict