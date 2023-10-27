Chair of Rachel Ruto's organisation appointed as U.N. sec gen advisor

Thigo shared the news through his official social media channels, expressing gratitude to Secretary-General Guterres for the "incredible honor" of joining the High-Level Advisory Board on Artificial Intelligence.

This appointment sets the stage for the Summit of the Future, where a Global Digital Compact is anticipated to be adopted.

Philip Thigo appointed as high-level Advisor to UN Sec Gen on Artificial Intelligence Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement, Thigo outlined his commitment to collaborating with UN Tech Envoy Amandeep Singh Gill and other appointed experts.

Together, they aim to consolidate global scientific consensus on AI risks, challenges, and the vast potential that AI holds in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The UN remains the best place for multilateral governance, significantly when technology shapes the future of power and access to opportunity," Thigo emphasized, underlining the importance of international cooperation in navigating the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

Thigo's role as a high-level advisor positions him at the forefront of shaping global policies on AI, underscoring the significance of inclusive and informed decision-making in the face of rapidly advancing technologies.

Philip Thigo is a technology expert and strategist with over 20 years of experience in the field.

Here are some highlights of his career profile:

Early Career: Thigo began his career as a software engineer, working for companies such as IBM and Hewlett-Packard.

Government Work: Thigo has worked for the Kenyan government in various capacities, including as the Director of e-Government at the Ministry of Information and Communications. In this role, he was responsible for developing and implementing Kenya's e-government strategy.

Advocacy Work: Thigo is a strong advocate for the use of technology to promote social and economic development in Africa. He has worked with organizations such as the Africa Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme to promote this agenda.

Entrepreneurship: Thigo is also an entrepreneur, having co-founded several technology startups in Kenya. These include the Kenya Open Data Initiative, which promotes the use of open data to drive innovation and economic growth.