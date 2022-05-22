RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Meet 76-year-old 'Shosh' seeking to replace Rigathi Gachagua

Amos Robi

The billionaire Wamaranga said she is after development and not money as some of her competitors claim

Phyllis Wambura Maranga
Phyllis Wambura Maranga

Mathira member of parliament hopeful Phyllis Wambura Maranga has expressed her confidence in clinching the Mathira member of parliament seat after his main competitor Rigathi Gachagua who would have been seeking a second term moved to deputize William Ruto in the presidential race.

Popularly known as Shosh, Maranga has been handed a direct ticket by the Jubilee party in a contest she will be looking to emerge victorious.

In the 2017 polls, Wambura emerged second after Gachagua making history as the first woman to make it to the ballot in the constituency.

The 76-year-old has also promised the Mathira proper representation should she clinch the seat noting that the exit of Gachagua has eased her job.

“In 2017 I came second to Gachagua and now that he is out of the way this seat is mine. I will demonstrate that even Shosh can win a parliamentary seat and I will represent the people of Mathira very well,” Maranga said.

Phyllis Wamaranga
Phyllis Wamaranga Phyllis Wamaranga Pulse Live Kenya

The deep pocketed Shosh has previously dismissed claims she is after money making saying that at her age developmemt is what interests her.

“I am not out to make money. At my age, all I want is for the constituency to develop to international standards,” Maranga stated.

Maranga will however have to beat former member of parliament Peter Weru, Waruru Gikandi as well the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Eric Wamumbi.

Eric Mwangi Wamumbi
Eric Mwangi Wamumbi Pulse Live Kenya

Wamumbi was unveiled in Nyeri during a political rally that was presided over by DP Ruto on May, 21. The lawmaker was at the center of a probe in May 2020 following the controversial death of his wife, Catherine Nyambura with detectives moving in the solve the puzzle and summoning him to record a statement.

The body of his deceased wife was found in Hohwe dam in Mathira on 24 May 2022.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

