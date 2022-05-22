Meet 76-year-old 'Shosh' seeking to replace Rigathi Gachagua

Popularly known as Shosh, Maranga has been handed a direct ticket by the Jubilee party in a contest she will be looking to emerge victorious.

In the 2017 polls, Wambura emerged second after Gachagua making history as the first woman to make it to the ballot in the constituency.

The 76-year-old has also promised the Mathira proper representation should she clinch the seat noting that the exit of Gachagua has eased her job.

“In 2017 I came second to Gachagua and now that he is out of the way this seat is mine. I will demonstrate that even Shosh can win a parliamentary seat and I will represent the people of Mathira very well,” Maranga said.

Phyllis Wamaranga Pulse Live Kenya

The deep pocketed Shosh has previously dismissed claims she is after money making saying that at her age developmemt is what interests her.

“I am not out to make money. At my age, all I want is for the constituency to develop to international standards,” Maranga stated.

Maranga will however have to beat former member of parliament Peter Weru, Waruru Gikandi as well the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Eric Wamumbi.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wamumbi was unveiled in Nyeri during a political rally that was presided over by DP Ruto on May, 21. The lawmaker was at the center of a probe in May 2020 following the controversial death of his wife, Catherine Nyambura with detectives moving in the solve the puzzle and summoning him to record a statement.