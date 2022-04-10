Pick me - Mutua tells Raila on 2022 presidential ticket

Maendeleo Chap Chap party founder Dr Alfred Mutua has asked Azimio-One Kenya presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga to consider him for running-mate.
In a statement on Sunday, the Machakos Governor stated: "I'm 51 years old, full of energy and strategy," as he vouched for his candidature.
He added: "I do believe that this country needs the wisdom of an experienced and eleder statesman combined with the vigour, proven track record, ability and focus of a youthful person."
In a separate appeal, Dr Mutua addressed Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka - who, after consultations with Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, on March 12 announced: "Raila Tosha!"
"Sir, I respect you. This campaign is not about you or me or many of the leaders vying for office. It is about the... victory of the great Jakom Raila Amolo Odinga. Let us work together, strategise together and even campaign together, because that is the only way to win," Dr Mutua asked of Kalonzo.
