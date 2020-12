A light aircraft crashed on Wednesday, in Maili Saba, in Isiolo County.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that no casualties have been reported so far.

The number of occupants aboard the aircraft whose registration number is 5Y-VBB, remains unknown.

Photos

Light aircraft crashes in Isiolo (Photos)

Light aircraft crashes in Isiolo (Photos)

Light aircraft crashes in Isiolo (Photos)

More to follow.