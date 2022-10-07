RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Poisons Board addresses dangerous cough syrup flagged by WHO

Amos Robi

The cough syrups have caused the death of 66 children in the Gambia

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has poured cold water on word that poisonous cough syrups have found their way to the country.

Read Also

The syrups according to the World Health Organization (WHO) have adverse effects on the patients mostly children and have been linked to the death of over 66 children in the Gambia.

The WHO has since revealed that the syrups under its radar include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup that contain high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol which when ingested in large amounts can turn poisonous.

READ: Everything Kenyans need to know about Ebola outbreak in Uganda

PPB has however said all drugs in the local market are safe for use insisting that all the drugs have met the required health standards.

“We reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm as the cough preparations (syrups) and promethazine products in the Kenyan market meet market authorization requirements on quality, safety, and efficacy as laid out by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board," said PPB in a statement on Friday.

The pharmacy and poisons board further noted that the warning was restricted to the Gambia which had the products in its market.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board.
Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Dangerous side effects of contraceptive pill ministry of health has banned

"The WHO alert is specific to medical products manufactured by Malden Pharmaceuticals (Haryana, India), and not any other manufacturing sites," noted the Board.

PPB however cautioned members of the public to be on the lookout for any questionable medical drugs.

"Members of the public are however advised to be vigilant at all times and report any suspected poor-quality medicines or adverse drug reactions to the nearest healthcare facility and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board through its website, official email or by using the USSD code *271#," said PPB.

Before the statement by PPB, word was rife that the syrups were now available in the Kenyan market.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Poisons Board addresses dangerous cough syrup flagged by WHO

Poisons Board addresses dangerous cough syrup flagged by WHO

Uhuru rejects invitation to high-level talks in South Africa

Uhuru rejects invitation to high-level talks in South Africa

CS Matiang'i declares public holiday

CS Matiang'i declares public holiday

George Kinoti's future determined after resignation as DCI boss

George Kinoti's future determined after resignation as DCI boss

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for lucrative PS job

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for lucrative PS job

DPP clarifies reports of dropping Sh588M case against Waititu

DPP clarifies reports of dropping Sh588M case against Waititu

Wetangula declares majority coalition in National Assembly

Wetangula declares majority coalition in National Assembly

President Ruto jets out of the country [Photos]

President Ruto jets out of the country [Photos]

MPs propose overhaul of election system in Kenyan universities

MPs propose overhaul of election system in Kenyan universities

Trending

The Standard Group Media

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Commander of Uganda Land forces Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba during a past event

Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Content creator Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

President William Ruto arrives at Parliament Buildings for his maiden address on September 29, 2022

Ahmednasir criticises how CJ Koome received Ruto in Parliament