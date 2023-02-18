ADVERTISEMENT
Pokot South MP's problems escalate

Fabian Simiyu

Pokot South MP is being investigated for aiding bandits in West Pokot

Pokot South MP David Pkosing
Pokot South MP David Pkosing

Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing is still in hot soup after his chopper was grounded prior to a forensic investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on February 17, 2023.

It has been alleged that the Pokot legislator has been involved in aiding Bandits in West Pokot and its neighbouring communities and he was arrested on February 16, 2023, for questioning in regard to the said allegations.

Pkosing came under attack recently when he secured freedom for seven boys who were linked to banditry attacks and that is when his problems started.

David Pkosing
David Pkosing Pulse Live Kenya

According to a local media house, the embattled legislator left the DCI offices yesterday at around 6:15 pm after being questioned for the second day in a row.

Pkosing's lawyer Danstan Omari has labeled his client as a clean man and that the legislator denied claims of being involved in the business of buying and selling cattle.

“We were told to come back and answer to issues of the commercialization of bandits, that the cows are being stolen are normally handed over to Mheshimiwa so he should respond to money laundering.

Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari
Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari Pulse Live Kenya

“We have come and the same questions have been put to Mheshimiwa, he has responded that all his life, he has never been in the business of selling or buying cattle," said Omari.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was detained on February 16, 20223, by the DCI for questioning in regard to aiding bandits in West Pokot.

It all started when the lawmaker posted a bond for seven boys who he cited to be innocent although they had been arrested on banditry claims.

Pkosing stated that he did not know the boys and that he was shocked that he was arrested for helping the boys.

“I am shocked that I am being arrested for posting bond for young boys labelled as criminals. I even don’t know their names, they’re innocent boys. I have even never met them. What I know is that they’re innocent boys, and that is why the court had seen it fit to release them on bond,” he said.

It has been reported that the DCI will contact Pkosing on Monday, February 20, 2023, in case he will be needed for more questioning.

Fabian Simiyu

