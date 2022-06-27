27 suspects behind Nakuru attacks arrested

According to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI), the youth aged between 19 and 30 were arrested on Saturday night.

Five of the suspects identified as Moses Njoe, 21, Thomas Nguruna, 19, Evans Napati, 21, Sammy Sunguya, 23, and Emmanuel Tein, 20 were picked up by officers attached to Rhonda Police Station, shortly after allegedly orchestrating an attack in Jasho area, Nakuru West sub-county.

"The five were cornered after Inspector Anunda, who was leading the operation fired a round in the air from his AK-47 assault rifle, alerting the thugs to surrender or have themselves to blame," said the DCI.

The detectives were able to retrieve crude weapons such as machetes, clubs, swords, and metal rods which the gangs allegedly used to intimidate people.

Assorted SIM cards and ID cards belonging to victims of robbery incidents were also among the recovered items.

The rest of the suspects were arrested in a separate operation conducted in Mwanga area.

"Detectives are warning the remaining thugs to surrender within 24 hours, before a specialized team of sleuths from DCI headquarters is deployed to annihilate the miscreants once and for all," DCI added.

The arrests follow an operation ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to flush out gangs terrorizing and killing female residents in the city.

According to numerous media reports, the gang sexually assault young women and kill them by strangulation before burning their bodies to conceal evidence.