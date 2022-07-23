RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

6 arrested over murder of 2nd year Kirinyaga University student

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kimeto was the son of popular Kass FM presenter Kimeto De Master

The late Collins Kipchumba Kimeto
Police in Kirinyaga have arrested and detained six persons in connection to the murder of a second-year software engineering student Collins Kipchumba Kimeto, of Kirinyaga University.

Speaking to journalists, Kirinyaga County Commissioner Moses Ivuto said four of the six suspects were arrested in Murang’a while two were arrested in Mwea just within the county and are in custody waiting to be presented in court.

“The security situation within Kirinyaga is under control, addressing the incident at Kirinyaga university, while we convey our condolences to the family of the deceased, we have nubbed key suspects and we would love to thank members of the public who helped bring the suspects to book,” Ivuto said.

Not revealing more details about the suspects, Ivuto further said they were going to help security apparatus to shed more light on the criminal activities taking place within the county.

READ: Guilty as charged: 4 convicted of Willie Kimani's murder, 1 acquitted

Kirinyaga County Commissioner Moses Ivuto
“We cannot say anything about the nature of the background of the suspects until they appear in court. We would not want to divulge more because investigations are on going and we would want to arrest more suspects behind the criminal act,” he noted.

Kimeto was attacked by criminals on June 10 as he headed to the hostels who hit him with a blunt object on his head. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kutus a day later.

The death of Kimeto was met by protests which saw the Kagio-Kutus road impassable and destroyed property as they cited laxity among police.

The 21-year-old Kimeto was the firstborn son of Kass FM presenter Kimeto De master.

Amos Robi

