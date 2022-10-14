Police arrest Kiambu politician after new information on husband's death

According to Kiambu police commander Perminus Kioi, Gladys was arrested on Friday, October 14, after her testimony failed to add up.

Initially, she told the police that Mwangi went missing on Sunday, October 9, after he went downstairs inside their house.

However, Kioi said that preliminary investigations show that the man was murdered in the house before being dumped in Kieni Forest in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

The Kiambu police boss added that four more suspects were arrested over the murder.

Police discovered Mwangi’s body dumped inside Kieni Forest in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary investigations revealed trauma injuries on his head while his face had been disfigured by acid.

Chania reported her husband as a missing person on Sunday, October 9.

She filed two missing person reports, one at Kamwangi Police Station and the other at Mwea Police Post.

On the day he went missing, he did not have his phone with him and thus could not be traced.

"My husband was alive on Sunday morning. He went downstairs and never came back. He did not carry his mobile phone and in the evening when he failed to show up, the next day I reported the matter at Kamwangi police station and later at Mwea police post, which is within my jurisdiction.

“We have been married for 24 years and have three children. He had not expressed any fear for his life,’’ she told authorities.

She told the police that her husband, an engineer and contractor in Rwanda, was in the country for more than a month.