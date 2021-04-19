Police arrest Kwale County officer in possession of 12 elephant tusks

Police have arrested a Kwale County government officer after he was found in illegal possession of 12 pieces of elephant tusks weighing 35 Kg.
The suspect works as a clerical officer in Kinango Sub County
Josphat Mtoi Kuri, who works as a clerical officer in Kinango Sub County was arrested inside a local guest house by a team of security officers.
The officers, from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Criminal Investigation Department Officers had been trailing him for a while before arresting him on Sunday evening.
The officers had posed as buyers of the tusks before arresting Kuri.
Reports show that Kuri had the intention of selling the tusks at 100,000 each and is believed to have acquired the tusks through poaching activities at the Kuranze raches in Kinango Sub-County.
The detectives have handed the suspect over to police headquarters in Kwale town for further investigations.
