Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Amos Robi

Lawyer Steve Ogolla has sent the family Sh50,000 to help with medical bills

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred

Police have arrested three men who were caught in a viral video assaulting an elderly woman and her son in Ringa, Hombay county.

According to the National Police Service, the three, Dedan Kimathi Agan, Enos Odhiambo Osoo and Lukio Okwiri will be arraigned in court on two counts - assault and causing actual bodily harm.

“Further to an incident reported yesterday where an old lady with her son were assaulted by known persons, the following are under arrest and being processed to be arraigned for offence of assault causing actual bodily harm,” the police statement read.

The cause of the beating is unclear however police are holding the suspects in custody looking to establish the cause of the conflict.

Meanwhile, city lawyer Steve Ogolla has vowed to support the lady to ensure she gets justice. He also offered Sh50,000 to help ensure the mother and son get proper medical attention.

“I've talked to Mama Kwamboka, her son Alfred, and eldest daughter Emily Moraa. She reported the matter to Oriwo Police Station in Ringa and obtained an OB Number. She is in great pain but is yet to receive medical treatment. I've sent the family Kshs. 50K for medical treatment. We shall offer pre-trial legal assistance, and watch brief in the matter to ensure justice is done,” he wrote on his Facebook age

Kenyans on social media condemned the incident with police terming the act as unjustified, unlawful and cruel - adding that there are legal procedures to handle such conflict between people.

“The cruel act victimizing the two for whatever reason is unjustified, unlawful and cruel. NPS joins outraged Kenyans in condemning the uncalled brutality against the two. There are legally laid down procedures of settling conflicts between people. The rule of law should always prevail against the rule of the mob in all situations,” read an earlier statement by the National Police Service.

