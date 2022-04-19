Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

According to the National Police Service, the three, Dedan Kimathi Agan, Enos Odhiambo Osoo and Lukio Okwiri will be arraigned in court on two counts - assault and causing actual bodily harm.

“Further to an incident reported yesterday where an old lady with her son were assaulted by known persons, the following are under arrest and being processed to be arraigned for offence of assault causing actual bodily harm,” the police statement read.

The cause of the beating is unclear however police are holding the suspects in custody looking to establish the cause of the conflict.

Meanwhile, city lawyer Steve Ogolla has vowed to support the lady to ensure she gets justice. He also offered Sh50,000 to help ensure the mother and son get proper medical attention.

“I've talked to Mama Kwamboka, her son Alfred, and eldest daughter Emily Moraa. She reported the matter to Oriwo Police Station in Ringa and obtained an OB Number. She is in great pain but is yet to receive medical treatment. I've sent the family Kshs. 50K for medical treatment. We shall offer pre-trial legal assistance, and watch brief in the matter to ensure justice is done,” he wrote on his Facebook age

Kenyans on social media condemned the incident with police terming the act as unjustified, unlawful and cruel - adding that there are legal procedures to handle such conflict between people.