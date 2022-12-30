ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Police believe he was planning another heist after stealing Sh941,000 from an MP's bank account

Police arrest Mulot Sim Swap mastermind David Mutai in Kericho
Police arrest Mulot Sim Swap mastermind David Mutai in Kericho

Police have arrested the mastermind suspected to have planned the theft of Sh941,000 from a Member of Parliament’s bank account in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

David Mutai, also known as Hillary Langat Matindwet was taken into custody outside a bank in Kericho, where police believed he was planning another heist.

The suspect was spotted by members of the public who alerted the police officers guarding the bank.

Police arrest Mulot Sim Swap mastermind David Mutai in Kericho
Police arrest Mulot Sim Swap mastermind David Mutai in Kericho Pulse Live Kenya

He was then transported to the local DCI offices and is expected to be moved to Nairobi for prosecution.

Rift Valley head of DCI, Francis Wanjau, confirmed the arrest and stated that Mutai was being interrogated.

He was arrested this morning and our officers are talking to him before we know the way forward,” Wanjau said.

This comes just a day after two of the suspect's accomplices were arrested following the theft of Sh941,000 from a Member of Parliament’s bank account in December.

Police arrest Mulot Sim Swap mastermind David Mutai in Kericho
Police arrest Mulot Sim Swap mastermind David Mutai in Kericho Pulse Live Kenya

Two accomplices of Mutai, Justus Rono and Kevin Kiplagat, were recently arrested in connection with the case.

Rono, who often disguises himself as a boda boda rider, was caught in Mulot, a town known for harbouring criminals, while Kiplagat was arrested in Sigor market in Bomet county.

The scammers are known to hijack a victim's phone number and use it to access sensitive personal data and bank accounts through mobile banking apps.

The suspects use multiple SIM cards with fraudulent identification documents and transfer the stolen money to different mobile money accounts to avoid detection.

Some financial institutions in Kenya are particularly vulnerable to these types of scams due to weak network segmentation systems that leave customer data exposed to cyber threats.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Pastor charged with stealing cash from Nairobi bank

Pastor charged with stealing cash from Nairobi bank

Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli dies

Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli dies

Lawyer reveals reason Sonko was barred from helping Baby Sagini

Lawyer reveals reason Sonko was barred from helping Baby Sagini

Sakaja splashes Sh2.4 million to support Gikomba traders [Photos]

Sakaja splashes Sh2.4 million to support Gikomba traders [Photos]

Former Odinga Chief Agent threatens to sue Trevor Ombija

Former Odinga Chief Agent threatens to sue Trevor Ombija

Video of man feeding whiskey to 3-year-old child lands 2 behind bars

Video of man feeding whiskey to 3-year-old child lands 2 behind bars

GSU officers rescue 4 hostages from gunmen disguised as KDF soldiers

GSU officers rescue 4 hostages from gunmen disguised as KDF soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Traffic jam

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off