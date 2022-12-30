Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

David Mutai, also known as Hillary Langat Matindwet was taken into custody outside a bank in Kericho, where police believed he was planning another heist.

The suspect was spotted by members of the public who alerted the police officers guarding the bank.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was then transported to the local DCI offices and is expected to be moved to Nairobi for prosecution.

Rift Valley head of DCI, Francis Wanjau, confirmed the arrest and stated that Mutai was being interrogated.

“He was arrested this morning and our officers are talking to him before we know the way forward,” Wanjau said.

This comes just a day after two of the suspect's accomplices were arrested following the theft of Sh941,000 from a Member of Parliament’s bank account in December.

Pulse Live Kenya

Two accomplices of Mutai, Justus Rono and Kevin Kiplagat, were recently arrested in connection with the case.

Rono, who often disguises himself as a boda boda rider, was caught in Mulot, a town known for harbouring criminals, while Kiplagat was arrested in Sigor market in Bomet county.

The scammers are known to hijack a victim's phone number and use it to access sensitive personal data and bank accounts through mobile banking apps.

The suspects use multiple SIM cards with fraudulent identification documents and transfer the stolen money to different mobile money accounts to avoid detection.