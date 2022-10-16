Suspect arrested in murder of Ida Odinga's bodyguard

Collins Oulo Okundi who is suspected to be behind the death of the bodyguard is said to have gone into hiding armed with a firearm after killing corporal Otieno and injuring his female companion.

According to the Eldoret branch Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a Jericho pistol, one magazine, and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect during the arrest on Sunday, October 16, and the firearm is believed to be the one used in the murder of the bodyguard.

Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonse Wambua had earlier revealed that the deceased, together with his partner, was out on merry-making at the Dondez Bar and Restaurant in Kisumu when the dreadful occurrence occurred.

Otieno and his partner are said to have left the joint, and as they were entering the Victoria Gardens apartment in the Uzima area, where the woman is a tenant, they were accosted by the suspect who is a manager at another bar.

Pulse Live Kenya

A scuffle ensued between the three and in the process, the suspect disarmed the officer before shooting him twice in the head and leg and also injuring the woman.

The suspect, Okundi allegedly disarmed Oduor and shot him thrice two times in the head and one time in the leg. The bodyguard, a police constable, died on the spot, and his body was taken to a morgue in Kisumu.