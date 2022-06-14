Daring suspect consumes marijuana while in police custody [Video]

He was transporting the narcotics from the Malaba border to Eldoret when officers caught up with him.

East Webuye Station police boss Gloria Ng'etich, said the arrest also involved officers from Kakamega.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other than the large quantity of the drug, police were surprised to see the suspect consuming the marijuana while in custody.

A video of the suspect in custody showed him tearing off pieces of the marijuana leaves and ingesting them in front of the police.

The suspect will remain under police custody awaiting arraignment upon completion of investigations.

The consignment is said to have been on transit to Nairobi from neighbouring Uganda.

In May 2022, police in Kenya and Tanzania joined forced to hunt down a marijuana farmer from Murang'a County believed to be worth millions.

According to Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County police boss John Ogolla, the suspect has set up an elaborate operation that sees him crisscross between the two countries peddling the illegal substance.

The suspect who has been identified as Morris Ndung'u is said to have established his farm in Tanzania where he grows and harvests marijuana before using unscrupulous means to smuggle the psychoactive drug into Kenya.

“We are in possession of shared intelligence from our International police counterparts that one Morris Ndung’u, who is a native of Murang’a County farms bhang illegally in Tanzania and ships it to this county for wholesaling where he is the chief supplier in at least five counties,” revealed Ogolla.

Kenyan Law on Marijuana

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994 outlaws the possession of, and trafficking in, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and cultivation of certain plants, including cannabis.