Police pounced on the suspect at 6 am on Monday after a tip-off from members of the public.
Daring suspect consumes marijuana while in police custody [Video]
A 55-year-old man was arrested in Webuye for transporting 550 kilos of bhang with a street value of Sh15 million
He was transporting the narcotics from the Malaba border to Eldoret when officers caught up with him.
East Webuye Station police boss Gloria Ng'etich, said the arrest also involved officers from Kakamega.
Other than the large quantity of the drug, police were surprised to see the suspect consuming the marijuana while in custody.
A video of the suspect in custody showed him tearing off pieces of the marijuana leaves and ingesting them in front of the police.
The suspect will remain under police custody awaiting arraignment upon completion of investigations.
The consignment is said to have been on transit to Nairobi from neighbouring Uganda.
In May 2022, police in Kenya and Tanzania joined forced to hunt down a marijuana farmer from Murang'a County believed to be worth millions.
According to Ithanga Kakuzi Sub County police boss John Ogolla, the suspect has set up an elaborate operation that sees him crisscross between the two countries peddling the illegal substance.
The suspect who has been identified as Morris Ndung'u is said to have established his farm in Tanzania where he grows and harvests marijuana before using unscrupulous means to smuggle the psychoactive drug into Kenya.
“We are in possession of shared intelligence from our International police counterparts that one Morris Ndung’u, who is a native of Murang’a County farms bhang illegally in Tanzania and ships it to this county for wholesaling where he is the chief supplier in at least five counties,” revealed Ogolla.
Kenyan Law on Marijuana
The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994 outlaws the possession of, and trafficking in, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and cultivation of certain plants, including cannabis.
The law prescribes that: "...in respect of cannabis, where the person satisfies the court that the cannabis was intended solely for his own consumption, to imprisonment for ten years and in every other case to imprisonment for twenty years."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke