Police at ex-CS Matiang'i's home in Karen

According to pictures and photos from the scene, the raid was conducted by a mix of uniformed and plain clothes officers from various units.

The former CS was not at home at the time of the raid.

According to lawyers representing Matiang'i, the police said they had obtained orders to obtain CCTV footage from the house.

One of the advocates said the officers rammed into the gate with their land cruiser, broke into the compound, and arrested the watchman, after which they broke into the house.

"The police sneaked in without anybody knowing, arrested the watchman, broke the door and gained access to the former CS’s place and ransacked the house," Danstan Omari said.

He added that officers ransacked the house and left with the CCTV monitoring unit.

Edgar, the security guard manning Matiang’i’s residence told the media that police broke into the compound and held him for about one hour.

In a statement, DCI Director Amin Mohamed said that his officers had obtained orders to search the former CS' house.

"This afternoon, our officers obtained a search order to obtain CCTV recordings from the home of the former Interior Cabinet Secretary to establish the facts surrounding the alleged raid. Upon completing our investigation, we will take action if any officers from any security agency were involved in any unauthorized activities, or if any false information was knowingly disseminated by anyone to the public," the DCI said in a statement.

DCI has requested footage that was captured on the night he alleged police officers had surrounded his home in Karen.

The detectives want to uncover the identities of the individuals alleged to have visited the former CS’ house on February 8.

Police are also investigating a possible attempted robbery at the residence.

The DCI has established that Matiang’i’s home is equipped with CCTV cameras installed by a private security firm.

"The applicant is praying that an order be served upon Bob Morgan Security Services Limited to provide access to the server system installed within the residential L.R No 12302/9 Karen Ngong View in Karen, and retrieval of the CCTV footage by the Director of Criminal Investigations cyber forensic expert and any other police officer authorised by the County DCI headquarters Nairobi," reads a document submitted by Chief Inspector Eunice Njue.