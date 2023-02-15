ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police at ex-CS Matiang'i's home in Karen

Denis Mwangi

Breaking news

Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen
Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen

Police officers raided the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday, February 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to pictures and photos from the scene, the raid was conducted by a mix of uniformed and plain clothes officers from various units.

The former CS was not at home at the time of the raid.

Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen
Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

According to lawyers representing Matiang'i, the police said they had obtained orders to obtain CCTV footage from the house.

One of the advocates said the officers rammed into the gate with their land cruiser, broke into the compound, and arrested the watchman, after which they broke into the house.

"The police sneaked in without anybody knowing, arrested the watchman, broke the door and gained access to the former CS’s place and ransacked the house," Danstan Omari said.

He added that officers ransacked the house and left with the CCTV monitoring unit.

Edgar, the security guard manning Matiang’i’s residence told the media that police broke into the compound and held him for about one hour.

Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen
Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement, DCI Director Amin Mohamed said that his officers had obtained orders to search the former CS' house.

"This afternoon, our officers obtained a search order to obtain CCTV recordings from the home of the former Interior Cabinet Secretary to establish the facts surrounding the alleged raid. Upon completing our investigation, we will take action if any officers from any security agency were involved in any unauthorized activities, or if any false information was knowingly disseminated by anyone to the public," the DCI said in a statement.

Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen
Police raid ex-CS Fred Matiang'i's home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

DCI has requested footage that was captured on the night he alleged police officers had surrounded his home in Karen.

The detectives want to uncover the identities of the individuals alleged to have visited the former CS’ house on February 8.

Police are also investigating a possible attempted robbery at the residence.

The DCI has established that Matiang’i’s home is equipped with CCTV cameras installed by a private security firm.

"The applicant is praying that an order be served upon Bob Morgan Security Services Limited to provide access to the server system installed within the residential L.R No 12302/9 Karen Ngong View in Karen, and retrieval of the CCTV footage by the Director of Criminal Investigations cyber forensic expert and any other police officer authorised by the County DCI headquarters Nairobi," reads a document submitted by Chief Inspector Eunice Njue.

She told the court that if the footage of the house is not obtained, it would be difficult for investigating officers to accurately establish what transpired in the house that evening.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police at ex-CS Matiang'i's home in Karen

Police at ex-CS Matiang'i's home in Karen

CS Namwamba launches Sh600K competition

CS Namwamba launches Sh600K competition

Drama as MCAs walk out of Governor Lenku's assembly address [Video]

Drama as MCAs walk out of Governor Lenku's assembly address [Video]

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

DCI takes legal action over alleged raid at Matiang'i's Karen home

DCI takes legal action over alleged raid at Matiang'i's Karen home

David Ndii admits to experimenting with Kenya's economy in TV interview

David Ndii admits to experimenting with Kenya's economy in TV interview

Ministry probes schools helping students skip junior secondary

Ministry probes schools helping students skip junior secondary

Uhuru lands another high-profile international appointment

Uhuru lands another high-profile international appointment

Kenyans react to Linet Toto's proposal [Photos]

Kenyans react to Linet Toto's proposal [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid

An undated image of George Magoha and his wife Barbara with their son Michael

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara