Police have once again quashed a meeting that was to be attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

DP Ruto was scheduled to attend a worship service at the St Leo Catholic Church in Mumias East constituency on Sunday October 11, 2020 before proceeding to hold a fundraiser for the church.

Police have since declared the meeting illegal and further banned any worship service from taking place at the facility.

Deputy President William Ruto

This is the second fundraising meeting where the DP was to be present which has been cancelled by police this week.

The cancellations have been informed by stringent rules set by the National Security Advisory Council.

NSAC's new rules require politicians to formally submit a request to hold a public gatering and only proceed when the meeting has been pre-approved in accordance with the Public Order Act.

"A convener or any person intending to hold meeting shall notify the officer in a commanding station three days to but not 14 days before the procession; be present throughout the meeting or procession and shall assist the police in the maintenance of peace and order at the meeting or procession," the statement by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua read in part.

Further, the new rules prohibit conveners from carrying firearms to such meetings.

