Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

Irene Okere

Authorities have refuted claims that an IEBC official who died on Monday was murdered

IEBC returning officer Kirinyaga county Geoffrey Gitobu

Laikipia County Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Onesmus Towett has refuted claims of the possible murder of Kirinyaga IEBC official Geoffrey Gitobu.

Speaking in an interview Towett insisted that it was a sudden death and not murder as some reports claimed.

"The case was reported yesterday at around 2.38 pm and the report was of the sudden death of someone who had collapsed in town (Nanyuki). He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. So no person has killed another one. No case of murder has been reported here," the DCI official said.

He added: "He collapsed, the report was sudden death, we are investigating the cause of that death, and we have opened an inquiry and a Post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow at 9:00 AM to identify the cause of death as from now take like that as a sudden death.

READ: Another IEBC official dies mysteriously

The IEBC returning officer for Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga collapsed and died on Monday in Nanyuki while he had gone to see his family.

According to reports, Gitobu collapsed and died outside the IEBC offices in Nanyuki, Laikipia County and the cause of his death is yet to be established.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

