Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

Speaking in an interview Towett insisted that it was a sudden death and not murder as some reports claimed.

"The case was reported yesterday at around 2.38 pm and the report was of the sudden death of someone who had collapsed in town (Nanyuki). He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. So no person has killed another one. No case of murder has been reported here," the DCI official said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added: "He collapsed, the report was sudden death, we are investigating the cause of that death, and we have opened an inquiry and a Post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow at 9:00 AM to identify the cause of death as from now take like that as a sudden death.”

The IEBC returning officer for Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga collapsed and died on Monday in Nanyuki while he had gone to see his family.